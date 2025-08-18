Charles Busch, Richard Kind, Celia Keenan-Bolger, To Star In DIE MOMMIE DIE! Benefit Reading At Sharon Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Sharon Playhouse will present a special one-night-only staged reading of Charles Busch’s cult camp classic Die Mommie Die! on Friday, September 12 at 7:00 p.m. in The Bobbie Olsen Theater.

The benefit performance will star Charles Busch, Richard Kind (Curb Your Enthusiasm), two-time Tony Award nominee Kristine Nielsen (Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike), Tony Award winner Celia Keenan-Bolger (To Kill a Mockingbird), Andrew Keenan-Bolger (Newsies), and Claybourne Elder (Company).

Busch will reprise his iconic role as Angela Arden, the glamorous yet troubled ‘60s songstress at the center of this over-the-top comic melodrama. Directed by Carl Andress with music by Lewis Flinn, the reading will bring Busch’s parody of film thrillers to life in an evening filled with scheming heirs, suspicious lovers, and outrageous twists.

Originally premiering in Los Angeles in 1999, Die Mommie Die! has since become an award-winning cult favorite. For Sharon Playhouse’s benefit, audiences will see Busch’s signature wit realized by an all-star cast of Broadway and television talent.

“All proceeds will benefit Sharon Playhouse’s productions and educational programs,” said Artistic Director Carl Andress. “It will be an unforgettable night of laughter, glamour, and pure theatrical fun.”

Tickets are available now at sharonplayhouse.org/die-mommie-die or by calling (860) 364-7469 ext. 200/201. Seating is limited.