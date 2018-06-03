Channing Tatum's MAGIC MIKE LIVE Set to Open in London November 2018

One year after its acclaimed launch in Las Vegas, Channing Tatum will bring a brand new production of Magic Mike Live to the Hippodrome Casino in London's Leicester Square. Conceived and co-directed by Tatum, Magic Mike Live is a large-scale, live production show based on the hit films Magic Mike and Magic Mike XXL, which will open in The Theatre at the Hippodrome Casino on Wednesday 28 November 2018, following previews from 10 November.

The Theatre at the Hippodrome Casino is being transformed into a magical, intimate, 325-seat performance space for Magic Mike Live. From the bespoke entrance off Cranbourn Street, to the specially curated lounge and bar experience, to the cast of world-class performers, Magic Mike Live is a complete evening of unparalleled entertainment for guests aged 18 and up. They will enter Magic Mike's mythical Club Domina and marvel as a group of extraordinary artists perform a 360-degree dance and acrobatic spectacular in front of, behind, and above them. Sexy dance routines intertwined with one-of-a-kind acts, will be presented by a diverse cast of performers from around the world for this hot new production.

"In so many ways Magic Mike Live is a perfect fit for us," said Simon Thomas, CEO of The Hippodrome Casino. "Since 1900, the venue has been delighting, shocking and reinventing the way London and its visitors are entertained. This is yet another example of how the Hippodrome resolutely refuses to stand still. As we prepare to close our theatre for a three-month, multi-million pound refurbishment, my senior management and our 730 employees look forward to joining all of London in giving Channing Tatum, the incredibly talented performers and his world-class production team, the warmest welcome the capital can muster."

The show has been hailed as "the modern strip show we deserve" by USA Today and celebrated as "the show that has everything you could ever want" by Glamour UK.

Magic Mike Live in London is co-directed by Channing Tatum and Alison Faulk, with Teresa Espinosa as associate director, and choreographed by Alison Faulk, Teresa Espinosa and Luke Broadlick. The Executive Producer is Vincent Marini with General Management by David Ian Productions. The production designer is Rachel O'Toole, with scenic design by Rob Bissinger and Anita LaScala (Arda Studio), Costume Design by Marina Toybina, lighting design by Philip Gladwell and video design by Luke Halls. Musical supervisor is Jack Rayner, with sound design by Nick Kourtides. Dreya Weber is aerial choreographer & aerial apparatus designer. Production management is by Simon Gooding and Matt Jones and casting is by Jason Styres CSA.

Magic Mike Live is produced in London by Channing Tatum, Reid Carolin, Greg Jacobs, Peter Kiernan, Steven Soderbergh, Nick Wechsler and United Talent Agency in association with Warner Bros., Vincent Marini, The Hippodrome Casino, Bruce Robert Harris and Jack W. Batman, TSG Entertainment & Ashley DeSimone, Richard Winkler, and The Creative House.

For more information, visit www.magicmikelondon.com

