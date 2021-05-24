Chain Theatre Announces ONE ACT FESTIVAL

DON'T CALL IT A COMEBACK. Their doors may have been closed, but they never stopped. After sixteen months of closure, the Chain Theatre is opening its doors to the playwrights, actors, directors, and audiences hungry in NYC for a festival of original works.

Join them this summer for the Chain Theatre One Act Festival. All productions are carefully curated and designed to create a 90-minute 'mix-tape' of LIVE THEATRE. Show your support for the arts and join them for an exciting summer of live performances created by the best independent artists at one of the top independent theatre venues in New York City. Tickets are $15 in advance and $18 at the door.

Productions interested in submitting should visit www.chaintheatre.org for all details and requirements. The festival is free to submit and free to participate! Shows must be between 10 and 60 minutes. Accepted applicants will be given 8 FREE Hours of rehearsal space in our brand new rehearsal studios. Each show will have a minimum of three performances with the chance of additional shows. Proof of vaccination for all performers and production team members is required. All Chain Theatre staff members are vaccinated! For Chain Theatre COVID protocols visit here: https://www.chaintheatre.org/covid-19-guidelines.

CHAIN THEATRE is a production company whose goal is to create artistic work that is accessible, relatable and invokes a visceral response in the audience through the mediums of theatre and film. Past productions include NYC Premiere Six Corners by Emmy Nominated Keith Huff (A Steady Rain, Mad Men, House of Cards) the Chain has also collaborated with Tony Award Winner David Rabe (Sticks and Bones and The Basic Training of Pavlo Hummel.) Past award-winning productions include: Hurlyburly by David Rabe, One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest by Dale Wasserman, and Talk Radio by Eric Bogosian. Chain Theatre is also home to the Chain NYC Film Festival. 312 W. 36th Street, 4th Floor, New York, NY 10018

