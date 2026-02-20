Celebrate Holi at South Street Seaport Museum with Free Admission and Festive Activities

Immerse yourself in the vibrant spirit of Holi during an action-packed day at the South Street Seaport Museum, featuring free General Admission from 11AM-5PM and festive activities across the Museum campus and Seaport Square. Enjoy energetic dance and drum performances, explore the flavors of Holi from 12-3PM on Seaport Square, browse an outdoor Indian market at Pier 16 featuring nearly a dozen Indian-owned businesses, and-of course-take part in the iconic throwing of colorful pigments, the heart of Holi.

The celebration kicks off at 12PM on Seaport Square with captivating dance performances, followed by a fun, interactive dance workshop that will get everyone moving to popular Holi songs with Dholi Amrit who will provide traditional beats. The energy continues with DJ Magic Mike spinning everyone's favorite Holi tracks! Book free General Admission here.

From 12-2PM, Seaport Square will host a Holi Powder Play countdown every half hour. Grab your gulaal and cameras as the sky beneath the picturesque masts of the 1885 tall ship Wavertree and 1908 lightship Ambrosebursts into rainbow color! For safety and preservation, only colors purchased from Kulture Khazana are permitted-please do not bring outside powders. You can purchase colors at the event or pre-order online until 11PM on March 6. Pre-order colors for Powder Play here.

The fun continues aboard Wavertree with family-friendly festivities, including a puppet show, all-ages activities, and more. This portion of the celebration is free, but separate registration is required to come aboard due to limited capacity. Get all the details and claim your space below.

These activities, presented in collaboration with The Culture Tree and the Seaport, promise a day filled with cultural richness, interactive experiences, and the shared spirit of Holi.

Access to the celebration is included in your free General Admission ticket to the Seaport Museum. Tickets are free but preregistration is encouraged. Walkups will be accommodated as possible. Make sure to enjoy the Museum's exhibition galleries before joining in the throwing of colors. To ensure the care of the Seaport Museum collection, and historic buildings, individuals covered in colorful pigment will not be able to come inside the Museum.

Kids Holi Celebration Aboard Wavertree

2PM | Wavertree | Free

Families are invited to keep the Holi fun going aboard the 1885 tall ship Wavertree! Enjoy the fan-favorite Holi Puppet Show presented by WonderSpark Puppets and The Culture Tree, and a vibrant book reading of Kahaani Rangeeli (Colorful Story) by award-winning author Anu Sehgal. The Seaport Museum will also offer a hands-on, Holi-inspired activity perfect for guests of all ages, and don't forget to capture the moment with photo ops aboard this last-of-her-kind historic ship-a perfect way to remember the day! Book here.

A Brief History of Holi

Holi originated on the Indian Subcontinent as a vibrant festival of colors, symbolizing the onset of Spring. Today, this joyous celebration has transcended borders and is embraced worldwide as a spirited way to welcome the season, promote inclusivity, and revel in playful and colorful festivities.