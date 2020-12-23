Celebrate Diversity With Winter Film Awards International Film Festival
Indie filmmakers- Do you have an awesome film, music video or web series? Celebrate Diversity in Film with New York City's WINTER FILM AWARDS!
Winter Film Awards is New York City -- showcasing the eclectic diversity and excitement of the independent arts world. The Fest celebrates the outstanding work of emerging filmmakers in all genres from around the world, with an emphasis on highlighting underrepresented artists. Works of all lengths are considered for Festival screening, including narrative Fiction, Documentary, Web Series, Music Videos, Animation and Horror. All selected films are screened at New York City's best independent cinema.
Emerging filmmakers with low budgets and no connections are so often ignored in favor of the standard big budget generic action films. Exciting low-budget films are created all over the world; we need the opportunity to see them!
The 10th Annual Winter Film Awards International Film Festival runs September 23-October 2 2021, including awesome film screenings, cool discussion panels and super-fun parties at venues throughout NYC. The event concludes on October 2nd with a glittering awards ceremony and red carpet gala at one of NYC's premier nightclubs. We award over $75,000 in cash, prizes and distribution opportunities! All selected films are screened at Cinema Village, NYC's best indie cinema.
Winter Film Awards is an all-volunteer women and minority-run 501(c)3 organization founded in 2011. We believe everyone deserves a fair shot at getting their voice heard and we have a rigorous blind judging process to ensure a bias-free review. Winter Film Awards is proudly a Best Reviewed Festival on FilmFreeway. Now in its tenth year, the rapidly growing Festival showcases the work of emerging filmmakers from around the world. For the 2020 Festival, 79 films from 27 countries were screened, including an eclectic mix of Animated films, Documentaries, Feature narratives, Horror films, Music Videos, Narrative shorts and Web series, including 21 first-time filmmakers. 50% of the films were created by women, 53% were created by or about people of color.
Early deadline October 16, Regular deadline April 27 - Late deadline May 28 - Announcement June 21
Independent filmmakers from around the world are invited to submit films online via FilmFreeway at https://filmfreeway.com/festival/WFA.
