Cecily Strong, Mario Cantone, Jackie Hoffman And More Join CELEBRITY AUTOBIOGRAPHY On August 9

On August 9 The show will also welcome Rachel Dratch and Tate Donovan, for the August 9 performances.

By: Jul. 25, 2023

Celebrity Autobiography, the international hit comedy Broadway sensation and winner of the Drama Desk Award will return to NYC for two LIVE performances Wednesday, August 9 at 7pm and 9pm at the show's original home, The Triad (158 West 72nd St). The May 2 shows will feature SNL's Cecily Strong & Rachel Dratch, Jackie Hoffman, Mario Cantone, Tate Donovan, Alan Zweibel (9pm only), and show creators, Emmy-nominated, Drama Desk-winner Eugene Pack & Drama Desk winner Dayle Reyfel. Tickets are $95, $75 and $60 (plus a two-drink minimum) and can be purchased at Click Here.

Created by Eugene Pack & developed by Pack & Dayle Reyfel, Celebrity Autobiography features top performers bringing to life the actual memoirs of a wide range of celebrities. How does Vanna flip her panels? What does Stallone store in his freezer? Why did Justin Bieber get stuck in the trunk of a car? What does Hasselhoff reveal about the beauties of Baywatch? Get ready to find out. The passages run the gamut from the "poetry" of Matthew McConaughey...to the acting process of Mariah Carey...to the most famous Hollywood love triangle in history--Elizabeth Taylor, Debbie Reynolds & Eddie Fisher--told from all sides! And what's remarkable and unforgettably hilarious - it's all "in their own words".

Audiences at Celebrity Autobiography are treated to an entertaining evening of non-stop laughter as a mix of talented, hilarious performers act out classic excerpts from a range of celebrity tell-alls by Bieber to Beyoncé and Beyond! This unique, no holds-barred show is unlike anything else in New York (running for over 10 years) and has played for sold-out crowds all around the world including London's West End, Edinburgh, Australia's Sydney Opera House and a limited run on Broadway (with plans to return). Celebrity Autobiography is produced by Angelo Fraboni, Peter Martin, EP Productions and Dayle Reyfel.




