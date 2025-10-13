Cathy Weis Projects Will Present Fall 2025 SUNDAYS ON BROADWAY

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Cathy Weis Projects will bring back Sundays on Broadway for Fall 2025 with five one-time-only performance evenings co-curated by Cathy Weis and Martita Abril.

The downtown series will feature new works and archival screenings from a wide range of artists, with events on October 26, November 2, 9, 23, and December 14. All programs will start at 6 p.m. at WeisAcres in SoHo with a $5–$20 suggested donation at the door.

Founded by choreographer and video artist Cathy Weis in 2014, Sundays on Broadway will continue to convene established and emerging downtown artists for performances and post-show dialogue in the intimate setting of Weis’s SoHo studio. Since its inception, the series has presented work by more than 180 choreographers, filmmakers, performers, musicians, and visual artists.

On Sunday, October 26, DD Dorvillier and Jennifer Monson will share Vitamin C-II, a collaborative duet that extends the artists’ ongoing process with the audience in mind, with Zeena Parkins as special guest; from the video archives, Cathy Weis will screen 1985. On Sunday, November 2, the series will honor Aat Hougée (1945–2021) with a tribute program featuring works by Gabri Christa, Yoshiko Chuma, Fast Forward, Mimi Goese, K.J. Holmes, Lucy Sexton, and Sally Silvers, reflecting Hougée’s expansive influence on experimental dance and pedagogy. On Sunday, November 9, Angie Pittman will perform an excerpt from Holy Defiance, Jon Kinzel will expand material from a summer duet with Fabio Tavares while integrating his visual art as scores and props, and Bob Eisen will offer a short solo weaving dancing, talking, and video.

Programming will continue on Sunday, November 23, when lily gold presents an excerpt of Sheshi, a duet with their mother that attends to ancestral resilience with sound support by dani derks and surprise guests; HIJACK (Arwen Wilder and Kristin Van Loon) will perform the duet 2 Things; and Lisa Kraus will share Living Room Dances, an improvisational practice to Bach’s French Suites that follows prompts such as “follow first thought” and “let go.” The fall series will conclude on Sunday, December 14 with Katrina Reid sharing explorations from the solo project AdhDetour, Vicky Shick and Jimena Paz continuing Shick’s long-running investigation of choreographed intimacies through everyday moments, and Demetris Charalambous with Quique performing a new work that navigates desire and transformation under an unforgiving light.

Ticketing & Venue

All events will begin at 6 p.m. with a $5–$20 suggested donation at the door; all donations will go directly to the performers. WeisAcres is located at 537 Broadway, #3 (between Prince and Spring Streets), New York, NY.