Catch Lin-Manuel Miranda on Tonight's Episode of THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON

Lin-Manuel Miranda is a guest on tonight's episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Tune in at 11:35 p.m!

An American television institution for over 60 years, "The Tonight Show" continues to be a home to big-name celebrity guests and a stage for top musical and comedic talent. Taking a cue from his unforgettable predecessors, including hosts Johnny Carson and Jay Leno, Fallon carries on the tradition that audiences know and love - kicking off every show with the iconic "Tonight Show" monologue. Known for his huge online presence, Fallon also brings along with him many of the popular segments, celebrity sketches and musical parodies that fans have grown to love including #Hashtags, Thank You Notes and Slow Jam the News.

A Pulitzer Prize, Grammy, Emmy, Tony Award-winning composer, lyricist, and actor, Lin-Manuel is the creator and original star of Broadway's Hamilton and In the Heights, and the recipient of the 2015 MacArthur Foundation Award and 2018 Kennedy Center Honors. He has been an active supporter of relief efforts in Puerto Rico post-Hurricane Maria. He lives with his family in NYC.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You