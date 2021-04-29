Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
13
Click Here for More Articles on 13

Casting Announced for Jason Robert Brown's 13 Movie Adaptation

13 will be directed by Tamra Davis and will feature new music from Jason Robert Brown and a screenplay by Tony winner Robert Horn.

Apr. 29, 2021  

The upcoming Netflix film adaptation of Jason Robert Brown's "13: The Musical" has found its tribe of talented teens!

According to Deadline, fourteen young actors have joined the project including Eli Golden, Gabriella Uhl, JD McCrary, Frankie McNellis, Lindsey Blackwell, Jonathan Lengel, Ramon Reed, Nolen Dubuc, Luke Islam, Shechinah Mpumlwana, Kayleigh Cerezo, Wyatt Moss, Liam Wignall, and Khiyla Aynne.

13 will be directed by Tamra Davis and Jason Robert Brown will compose new music for the movie, while Robert Horn will adapt the script based on the book he co-wrote with Dan Elish. Filming is expected to begin in June 2021 in Toronto.

Following a move from New York City to small-town Indiana, young Evan Goldman grapples with his parents' divorce, prepares for his impending Bar Mitzvah, and navigates the complicated social circles of a new school.

13 is the only Broadway musical ever with a cast and band entirely made of teenagers. It originally began previews on September 16, 2008 and officially opened on October 5, 2008 at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre. The Broadway production closed on January 4, 2009 after a total of 105 performances.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Mia Cherise Hall
Mia Cherise Hall
John Bolton
John Bolton
Nikki Snelson
Nikki Snelson

Related Articles
13 Movie Adaptation Is Casting Gender Non-Conforming Character, Zee Photo

13 Movie Adaptation Is Casting Gender Non-Conforming Character, Zee

13 Movie Adaptation Is Seeking Teenager for the Role of Archie Photo

13 Movie Adaptation Is Seeking Teenager for the Role of 'Archie'

Netflix Resumes Casting 13: THE MUSICAL Film Adaptation Photo

Netflix Resumes Casting 13: THE MUSICAL Film Adaptation

Jason Robert Brown on Netflixs 13 Casting Process: The Movie Will Be Different Than The Sh Photo

Jason Robert Brown on Netflix's 13 Casting Process: 'The Movie Will Be Different Than The Show'


More Hot Stories For You