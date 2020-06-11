Cast of AMERICAN SON, Starring Kerry Washington, to Live-Tweet the Broadway Play

The cast of the Broadway play, American Son, will be live-tweeting the play today at 8pm EST. The play, which is currently available to stream on Netflix, stars Kerry Washington, Steven Pasquale, and Jeremy Jordan, who will all be live-tweeting, along with director Kenny Leon and playwright Christopher Demos-Brown.

Washington took to Instagram to share the news, saying, "Just when we thought we had taken our final bow on #AmericanSon, THE JOURNEY of this family has become more painfully relevant than ever. We want to create a space to share truth, ask questions and spotlight resources, so the cast and I are hosting a Watch PARTY ON Twitter tonight at 5pm PST/8pm EST (you guys know I love a good Thursday Live Tweet). After the film, I'm going LIVE on IG for a conversation with the phenomenal @kimberlecrenshaw. We will be talking about the value of black lives and how we work toward justice and healing"

See the post below!

Based on the acclaimed Broadway play, AMERICAN SON tells the story of Kendra Ellis-Connor (Kerry Washington), the mother of a missing teenage boy, as she struggles to put the pieces together in a South Florida police station. Steven Pasquale, Jeremy Jordan and Eugene Lee also reprise their roles in the adaptation which presents four distinct viewpoints, while also navigating the unique dynamic of an interracial couple trying to raise a mixed-race son.

