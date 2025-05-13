Cast Members From THE GREAT GATSBY, GYPSY and More to Join Broadway Celebrates Juneteenth

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Broadway League’s Black to Broadway initiative will present the fifth annual Broadway Celebrates Juneteenth, a FREE outdoor concert in Times Square honoring Black artistry, culture, and unity. The event will feature an all-Black Broadway cast performing Broadway musical numbers. Two-time Tony Award nominee Jon Michael Hill and 2024 Tony Award winner Kara Young from the 2025 Broadway play Purpose, will co-host the LIVE concert. The celebration will take place on Thursday, June 19, from 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM (rain or shine). American Sign Language interpretation will be provided.



The Broadway Celebrates Juneteenth concert will feature soon to be announced cast members from such shows as Aladdin; & Juliet; Boop! The Musical; Buena Vista Social Club; Chicago; The Great Gatsby; Gypsy; Harry Potter and the Cursed Child; Hell’s Kitchen; The Lion King; MJ; Moulin Rouge! The Musical; Real Women Have Curves; Six; Smash; Wicked; and the return of the kids of Young Gifted and Broadway. All performances will be accompanied by live music provided with help from The Music Performance Trust Fund and the Film Funds.



“Now in its fifth year, Broadway Celebrates Juneteenth continues to commemorate the importance of this national holiday through music, dance, and community,” said Jason Laks, President of The Broadway League. “It’s incredibly meaningful to see the Broadway community and audiences come together in Times Square to celebrate, and we are deeply grateful for the support of our partners and sponsors that allow us to make this annual event so special.”



Presented by The Broadway League’s Black to Broadway initiative, Broadway Celebrates Juneteenth creative and production teams include Director and Writer Steve H. Broadnax III, Music Director Rashad McPherson, Executive Producers Devon Miller and Kendra Whitlock Ingram, Stage Manager Monet Thibou, and General Manager Devon Miller of Foresight Theatrical. Information on The Juneteenth Legacy Award winner will be announced soon.



The goal of Black to Broadway is to inspire deeper engagement with awareness of, and access to Broadway for all Black people. Created by The Broadway League in 2019, this initiative is an industry-wide celebration of the Black community on Broadway – on stage, in the audience, behind the scenes, and as leaders in the Broadway community.