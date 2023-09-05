Caroline Innerbichler Will Welcome Baby Boy in 2024

Innerbichler is currently on Broadway in Shucked, and previously starred as Anna in the National Tour of Frozen.

By: Sep. 05, 2023

BroadwayWorld congratulates Caroline Innerbichler, who has revealed via social media that she will welcome a baby boy with partner Sean Wade next year.

"On to the next big adventure! Little Boy Wade joins us in January 2024," Innerbichler wrote in a caption on Instagram, alongside photos of herself with Wade, ultrasound footage, and a photo of her pregnancy test.

Innerbichler played her final performance in Shucked on Broadway over the weekend, and previously starred as Anna in the National Tour of Frozen.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Caroline Innerbichler (@carolineinnerbichler)

About Caroline Innerbichler

Caroline briefly trained in the BFA Guthrie Actor Training program at the University of Minnesota with Ken Washington, before pursuing professional opportunities at the Guthrie, the Ordway, Theater Latté Da, Chanhassen Dinner Theatre, and other regional theaters in the Twin Cities.

After understudying Nellie Oleson in Little House on the Prairie the Musical at the Guthrie Theatre, she joined the year-long touring production of the show. Nationally, she has also been seen on the East Coast (Mary Bennet in Austen’s Pride, New York and Connecticut), and the West Coast (Lydia Bennet in Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley, Santa Barbara).

In the fall of 2019, Caroline started work on the North American tour of Disney’s Frozen, playing Princess Anna of Arendelle. She was on the road until the pandemic hit in March of 2020, then came home to Minnesota to isolate until the tour started up again in 2021.

Caroline can be seen making her Broadway debut as Maizy in the new musical comedy Shucked at the Nederlander Theatre starting March 8th 2023. She now lives in New York City with her wonderful partner Sean and their bossy yet adorable dog, Finna.



