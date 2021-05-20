Carol Channing's Estate Up for Auction, Featuring Tony Awards, Broadway Memorabilia and More

Abell Auction Co. has announced a June 17 online-only auction of Broadway legend Carol Channing's estate. The auction will feature Broadway memorabilia, Tony Awards and Channing's belongings.

Highlighted pieces from the sale include:

- A circa 1968 Tony Award for Distinguished Achievement in Theatre ($20,000-$30,000)

- 1968 Golden Globe Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture ($8,000-$12,000)

- Original Hirschfeld drawings "George Burns and Carol Channing" ($10,000-$15,000)

- "Carol Channing Holding a Crystal Ball from 'Gentlemen Prefer Blondes'" ($10,000-$15,000)

- Carol Channing worn 'Dolly' costume ($1,000-1,500)

- A tiara prop from 'Gentlemen Prefer Blondes' ($2,000-3,000)

- A 1967 Academy Award Certificate of Nomination ($600-$800).

Senior Vice-President of Business Development Joe Baratta stated:

"Abell is honored to offer a stunning collection from the remarkable Rancho Mirage residence of Carol Channing, admired as one of the most recognizable persons in the theatre world... This is an opportunity for admirers and collectors from around the globe to acquire an item she treasured during her remarkable life, honor her storied career and continue her legacy of supporting numerous charities."

