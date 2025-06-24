Carnegie Hall to Spotlight NYO-USA, NYO2, and NYO Jazz in July 2025 Concert Series

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Carnegie Hall will shine a spotlight this July on more than 200 outstanding young musicians from across the country as its acclaimed national youth ensemblesâ€”NYO-USA, NYO2, and NYO Jazzâ€”take the stage at Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage. Now in its twelfth year, the program has provided more than 1,500 teenagers with free training, touring, and performance opportunities alongside leading artists and conductors.

The National Youth Orchestra of the United States of America (NYO-USA) performs on Sunday, July 20 at 7:00 p.m., led by Gianandrea Noseda. The program includes Carlos Simonâ€™s Festive Fanfare and Overture (co-commissioned by Carnegie Hall), Mendelssohnâ€™s Violin Concerto in E Minor with soloist Ray Chen, and Rachmaninoffâ€™s Symphony No. 2. The performance will be broadcast as part of the Carnegie Hall Live series in partnership with WQXR. NYO-USA will then embark on a six-city tour of Asia, with performances in Japan, Hong Kong, China, and South Korea.

NYO Jazz returns to the Hall on Saturday, July 26 at 7:00 p.m. under the direction of Sean Jones. Grammy Award-winning vocalist Luciana Souza joins the ensemble for a program featuring works by John Clayton, Christine Jensen, Thad Jones, Christian McBride, and Vince Mendoza, alongside a special set of Brazilian works and the world premiere of a piece by Dafnis Prieto (commissioned by Carnegie Hall). The concert also marks the ensembleâ€™s first-ever arrangement commissioned by an alum, trumpeter Janelle Finton. Following their Carnegie Hall concert, NYO Jazz embarks on its first tour of Latin America with performances in Brazil and the Dominican Republic.

NYO2, Carnegie Hallâ€™s orchestra for younger teen musicians ages 14â€“17, performs on Sunday, July 27 at 7:00 p.m. Led by conductor Rafael Payare and featuring celebrated cellist Alisa Weilerstein, the program includes Jimmy LÃ³pezâ€™s PerÃº Negro, Shostakovichâ€™s Cello Concerto No. 1, and Prokofievâ€™s Symphony No. 5. NYO2 will then travel to Scotland for its first-ever European tour, appearing as a resident orchestra of the Edinburgh International Festival.

Carnegie Hallâ€™s national youth ensembles are a program of the Hallâ€™s Weill Music Institute. Each summer, students train at Purchase College, SUNY, with faculty comprised of leading orchestral musicians and jazz artists. All programs are offered free of charge to participants.

TICKET INFORMATION

NYO-USA

Sunday, July 20 at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets: $40â€“$85

NYO Jazz

Saturday, July 26 at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets: $25â€“$45

NYO2

Sunday, July 27 at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets: $25â€“$45

Tickets are available at carnegiehall.org, by calling 212-247-7800, or in person at the Carnegie Hall Box Office at West 57th Street and Seventh Avenue. Discount programs are available for students, Notables members, and Bank of America customers. Artists, programs, dates, and prices are subject to change.