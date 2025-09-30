Carnegie Hall Will Host the Carlisle Floyd Centennial Celebration

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Carlisle Floyd Centennial (CF100) will present a landmark concert at Carnegie Hall on Saturday, June 20, 2026, at 8 PM. The concert will honor the 100th birthday of composer Carlisle Floyd. The legacy of Floyd, who is widely regarded as the “Father of American Opera,” will be celebrated on the Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage. The program includes excerpts from Floyd’s most beloved works, notably Susannah, alongside rarely heard gems from Cold Sassy Tree, Willie Stark, and others.

Christopher James Ray—the CF100 Executive Director—conducts the Centennial Celebration orchestra. The eminent artists to be featured include soprano Gabriella Reyes, baritone Edward Nelson, baritone Reginald Smith, Jr., and bass-baritone Ryan McKinny, joined by members of the Florida State University and the University of Houston choirs. The concert will be emceed by renowned composer Jake Heggie and is presented in collaboration with National Concerts.

“We are thrilled to join hands with CF100 in celebrating Carlisle Floyd, who was not only a towering figure in American opera but also a cherished part of the Houston Grand Opera artistic leadership team for decades,” said HGO General Director and CEO Khori Dastoor. “His influence on our company is profound—from the many world premieres he entrusted to us to his co-founding of our Butler Studio, where he mentored young artists until the very end of his life. It is a joy to see his legacy honored at Carnegie Hall for a truly remarkable evening of music.”

CF100 Board President Jane Floyd Matheny, Floyd’s niece, reflected on the Centennial’s vision. “When we began planning, David Gockley [former General Director of San Francisco and Houston Grand Operas and co-founder of the Butler Studio] reminded us that my uncle’s contributions to opera reached audiences across the nation. He encouraged us to think big—to create a truly national event. That inspiration led directly to this Carnegie Hall concert.”

She added: “It has taken our dream and turned it into reality, and I know I speak for my family and everyone involved with CF100 when I say we are excited, elated, and deeply grateful.”

Steven Lankenau, Senior Vice President of Boosey & Hawkes, Floyd’s music publisher, stated: “Floyd was not only known by everyone in the American opera community—he was beloved. It is no surprise, then, that the opera world has come together to celebrate both the man and his music, on this occasion and many others during the Centennial season. It is a joy to witness the enduring power of his music for audiences today.”

The Carnegie Hall concert stands as the centerpiece of CF100’s multi-year national celebration of Floyd’s centennial, affirming his place as a defining voice in American opera and ensuring that his legacy resonates with audiences for generations to come.