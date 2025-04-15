Carnegie Hall Citywide Unveils 2025–2026 Season with Free Performances Across NYC

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Carnegie Hall has revealed the summer schedule for Carnegie Hall Citywide, a free concert series that brings a mix of live performances to venues throughout New York City. Presented in collaboration with esteemed community organizations, the celebrated series features artists of all genres—classical, jazz, Latin music, and beyond—in performances across the city’s five boroughs.

Kicking the summer season off, Carnegie Hall Citywide partners with Brooklyn collective ChamberQUEER and Grammy Award–winning Boston institution Handel and Haydn Society to present BaroQUEER: Historically Informed at the Judson Memorial Church (June 5). See the full season here!

BAROQUEER: HISTORICALLY INFORMED

Thursday, June 5 at 5:00 PM

Judson Memorial Church

55 Washington Square S | Manhattan

The iconoclastic Brooklyn collective ChamberQUEER (CQ) teams up with Grammy Award–winning Boston institution Handel and Haydn Society for BaroQUEER: Historically Informed, on the opening night of CQ’s 2025 Pride festival, Queer Ancestry. Curated by superstar countertenor Reginald Mobley and CQ cofounders Brian Mummert and Jules Biber, this concert asks: whose histories inform the way we play and perceive Baroque music, and what would it mean to center performers’ voices and stories? Featuring music by composers ranging from George Frideric Handel and Jean-Baptiste Lully to Julius Eastman and Caroline Shaw, the program celebrates queer perspectives that have shaped the early-music revival and influenced generations of boundary-breaking artists.

BRASS QUEENS

Thursday, June 12 at 5:00 PM

Times Square

Red TKTS Steps on Duffy Square (Between 46th and 47th streets) | Manhattan

Electrifying and bold, Brass Queens fuse New Orleans brass tradition with the energy of New York City. This powerhouse, woman-led band have captivated audiences since 2019, from Brooklyn streets to global stages. On the heels of the release of their all-original album Hot Tub Sessions Vol. I, the ensemble brings a high-energy performance to Times Square.

Endea Owens AND THE COOKOUT

Thursday, June 26 at 7:00 PM

Wave Hill

4900 Independence Avenue (at West 239th Street) | Bronx

Bassist, composer, and bandleader Endea Owens performs with her high-energy ensemble, The Cookout for an unforgettable evening of feel-good music. An alum of The Juilliard School and member of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’s house band, Owens has collaborated with jazz greats including Wynton Marsalis, Dee Dee Bridgewater, and Marcus Belgrave. Owens blends jazz, soul, and global influences into a sound that’s both vibrant and deeply personal.

TOOMAI STRING QUINTET

Wednesday, July 9 at 6:00 PM

Madison Square Park

Between 23rd and 26th Streets and Fifth and Madison Avenues | Manhattan

Blending tradition with innovation, the Toomai String Quintet brings a fresh, global perspective to chamber music. Known for its dynamic arrangements and commitment to expanding Latin American string repertoire, this award-winning ensemble delivers electrifying performances that bridge cultures and genres. From Cuban danzón to Brazilian choro, their sound is as adventurous as it is refined.

THE KNIGHTS WITH JULIEN LABRO

Friday, July 11 at 7:00 PM

Bryant Park

Between 40th and 42nd Streets and Fifth and Sixth Avenues | Manhattan

Defying genres and blazing trails through inspired collaboration, Brooklyn-based orchestra The Knights reimagine what an orchestral concert can be. Their performances radiate energy, spontaneity, and connection by fusing classical roots with global influences. Master bandoneon virtuoso Julien Labro—hailed as “a triple threat” (Chicago Tribune) for his brilliance as a performer, composer, and arranger—joins them for this free Citywide performance at Bryant Park. Together, they deliver a vibrant program that blurs musical boundaries and invites audiences into a world of joyful exploration and unexpected connections.

SON DEL MONTE

Saturday, July 12 at 6:30 PM

Al Quiñones Playground

681 Kelly St. (Between Avenue St. John and Leggett Avenue) | Bronx

Son Del Monte, led by veteran timbalero and bandleader Manuel Rivera, brings the fire of classic salsa with a fresh twist. With its signature “chajunto” sound—fusing the elegance of charanga with the punchy horns of conjunto—this dynamic New York–based orchestra celebrates the golden era of Latin music while keeping dancers on their feet with original compositions and rich Afro-Caribbean rhythms.

ZIGGY AND MILES

Wednesday, July 16 at 6:00 PM

Madison Square Park

Between 23rd and 26th Streets and Fifth and Madison Avenues | Manhattan

Australian guitar virtuosos Ziggy and Miles captivate audiences with their extraordinary musicianship and dynamic performances and were the first guitar duo to win the YCA’s prestigious 2023 Susan Wadsworth International Auditions. Their repertoire spans Spanish classics, Latin American rhythms, and their own imaginative arrangements, including a spellbinding take on Debussy’s Clair de Lune. Trained at The Juilliard School, both brothers bring a fresh, exhilarating energy to the world of classical guitar.

LA EXCELENCIA

Friday, July 18 at 7:00 PM

Bryant Park

Between 40th and 42nd Streets and Fifth and Sixth Avenues | Manhattan

Fierce, dynamic, and unapologetically bold, La Excelencia reinvents salsa with an electrifying blend of tradition and modern edge. Inspired by the raw energy of 1970s salsa dura and today’s social landscape, this powerhouse band delivers hard-hitting rhythms, socially conscious lyrics, and an unstoppable groove. With high-energy performances that feel more like rock concerts than salsa shows, La Excelencia brings its Signature Sound to Citywide audiences for an unforgettable night of music and movement. Prior to the performance, there will be a salsa dance lesson for audience members presented in partnership with the Museum of the City of New York showcasing its current exhibition Urban Stomp which explores over 200 years of social dance in the city.

CATALYST QUARTET

Wednesday, July 23 at 6:00 PM

Madison Square Park

Between 23rd and 26th Streets and Fifth and Madison Avenues | Manhattan

The Grammy Award–winning Catalyst Quartet redefines the classical music experience with its bold artistry and commitment to storytelling through sound. Hailed by The New York Times for “invariably energetic and finely burnished” performances, the ensemble seamlessly blends technical precision with expressive depth. Known for the groundbreaking UNCOVERED project, which highlights overlooked composers of color, Catalyst Quartet shares a program that bridges past and present, tradition and innovation.

CÉCILE MCLORIN SALVANT

Friday, July 25 at 7:00 PM

Bryant Park

Between 40th and 42nd Streets and Fifth and Sixth Avenues | Manhattan

A three-time Grammy Award winner and MacArthur Fellow, Cécile McLorin Salvant is one of jazz’s most captivating vocalists. Known for her distinctive storytelling and eclectic repertoire, she breathes new life into jazz, blues, and modern repertoire. With her spellbinding voice and visionary artistry, Salvant brings a unique and unforgettable performance to Carnegie Hall Citywide this summer.

SYMPHONIC BRASS ALLIANCE

Saturday, July 26 at 5:00 PM

Historic Richmond Town

441 Clarke Avenue | Staten Island

Celebrating 30 years of music making, Symphonic Brass Alliance brings a bold, genre-spanning sound to audiences across New York City. From jazz and pop to classical masterworks, this dynamic ensemble—made up of some of NYC’s top brass players—delivers powerful, richly textured performances.

ORRIN EVANS AND THE CAPTAIN BLACK BIG BAND

Friday, August 1 at 7:00 PM

Bryant Park

Between 40th and 42nd Streets and Fifth and Sixth Avenues | Manhattan

Led by visionary pianist and composer Orrin Evans, the Grammy Award–nominated Captain Black Big Band delivers big-band jazz with bold energy and fearless creativity. Known for its explosive sound and improvisational fire, the ensemble blends hard-swinging grooves, bluesy soul, and avant-garde edges into a thrilling, unpredictable ride.

Friday, August 8 at 7:00 PM

Bryant Park

Between 40th and 42nd Streets and Fifth and Sixth Avenues | Manhattan

Singer-songwriter Dez Duron brings his signature blend of classic crooner charm and modern pop sensibility to Carnegie Hall’s Citywide. A Top 8 finalist on NBC’s The Voice, and fresh from his Broadway debut in Maybe Happy Ending, Duron has captivated audiences with his smooth vocals, effortless charisma, and magnetic presence. Whether delivering a timeless standard or offering a heartfelt original, Duron’s performance promises a night of soulful storytelling and timeless melodies.