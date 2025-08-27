Cam’ron Sets THE KILLA COMEDY SHOW with Jay Pharoah, Corey Holcomb, & More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Rap icon Cam’ron has announced the first-ever “The Killa Comedy Show,” taking place on Thursday, October 9th at the Beacon Theatre. Partnering with concert promoter, Outback Presents, this event will bring together some of today’s sharpest comedians and special musical guests for a one-of-a-kind live experience.

Featuring comedians and performers with deep New York roots, the show will include a combination of live comedy and music performances. Cam’ron will be accompanied by comedians DeRay Davis, Corey Holcomb, Jay Pharoah, Tony Rock, Wil Milz and Rayyy Rayyy. A$AP Ferg is also slated to deliver a performance.

Pre-sale tickets will be available beginning August 26th at 10am local time. An additional local presale will kick off on August 27th at 10 am local time ahead of the general on-sale that begins on Thursday, August 28th at 10am local. All tickets will be available for purchase by visiting here.

About Cam’ron

Cam’ron first rose to fame in the late ‘90s and went on to cement his place in hip-hop history as a founding member of The Diplomats (Dipset). He became a fixture of early 2000s rap, influencing music, fashion, and pop culture with his bold Harlem swagger. Beyond music, Cam’ron has always been a natural entertainer, from his interviews and viral one-liners to his internet-breaking pink mink at New York Fashion Week. Most recently, his sports talk show, It Is What It Is, has drawn widespread acclaim for its candid, unfiltered, and laugh-out-loud commentary.