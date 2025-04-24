CUNY Dance Initiative to Present Michael Greenberg: INTUITIVE IMPRINTS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The CUNY Dance Initiative will present Intuitive Imprints on May 3rd at 12 and 2pm at City College of New York.

Choreographer and dancer Michael Greenberg creates a site-specific work for City College's soaring Cohen Library. Intuitive Imprints delves into the subconscious pathways between physical sensation and recollection. Dancers embody fleeting impressions-both personal and collective-creating a layered landscape of touch, presence, and resonance.

Michael Greenberg

Intuitive Imprints: an exploration of sense and memory

Saturday, May 3 at 12:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m.

Cohen Library at City College of New York (West Harlem)

Free with RSVP

ABOUT THE ARTIST

Michael Greenberg is a dancer and choreographer from New York City. He began his training at the Ailey School in 2004 and went on to study dance at Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School. Upon graduating from LaGuardia High School he received the Eleo Pomare scholarship in Choreography. Michael received his BFA from NYU Tisch in 2017. Michael has performed with Loni Landon Dance Projects, Nicole Von Arx (NVA & Guests), Kinesis Project Dance Theater, Obremski/Works and White Wave Dance company. In 2019 Michael joined the First National Tour of Fiddler on the Roof with choreography by Hofesh Shechter. Michael then joined NW Dance Project in 2023. His choreographic work has been shown at: INSITU Site-Specific Dance Festival (2018), WestFest Dance Festival (2018), Van Alen Institute: City Making from the Outside In (2018), the SoloDuo Festival (2018), and LaGuardia High School's Senior Dancer Concert (2021 and 2022).