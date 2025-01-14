CUNY Dance Initiative Unveils February Performances & Open Call For Applications

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The CUNY Dance Initiative, an expansive program providing New York City choreographers and dance companies with creative residencies on CUNY college campuses, has revealed public performances in winter 2025 and the next open call for applications.

This season, the CUNY Dance Initiative is underwriting residencies for 24 early- to mid-career choreographers at 13 CUNY colleges and three partner arts organizations in all five boroughs. CDI residencies are in full swing this winter with public performances by Laura Peralta and IMGE Dance (details below).

CDI also announces an open call for applications for its next residency cycle. Professional NYC-based choreographers and dance companies working in all styles and forms are invited to apply, and applications can be submitted between January 15 and February 20, 2025. CDI supports residencies that are for rehearsal only, or may culminate in a public performance, and all awards include an honorarium in addition to the space grant. CDI, via its consortium of CUNY colleges and arts organizations, expects to award 22 to 24 residencies from July 1, 2025 to June 30, 2026. Starting with the 2025-26 cycle, CDI has forged a new partnership with Works & Process. In addition to a CDI rehearsal residency at Queens College, the selected artist will be awarded a fully-funded out-of-town Works & Process LaunchPAD residency.

More information about the residencies and application: http://bit.ly/CDIHowtoApply.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS:

Laura Peralta: Entre Líneas

February 1 at 7:30pm

LaGuardia Performing Arts Center

31-10 Thompson Ave, Long Island City, NY 11101

General admission $25 / Faculty & Staff $20 / Students $15

Tickets: lpac.nyc

In Entre Líneas, Afro-Dominican Flamenco artist Laura Peralta uses the individual symbolic elements of Flamenco - the dress, the shawl, the guitar, rhythm, masculinity, and femininity - to examine the tension between tradition and self-expression and explore how Flamenco's archetypes can be both limiting and empowering. In her debut production as an emerging independent artist, Peralta charts a new path after over a decade performing with renowned companies such as Flamenco Vivo Carlota Santana and Soledad Barrio y Noche Flamenca, among many others.

IMGE Dance: (no)man

February 14-15 at 7:30pm

BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center

199 Chambers Street, New York, NY 10007

General admission $40 / Students $30

Tickets: tribecapac.org or (212) 220-1460

Culture and movement merge with IMGE, an American dance company blending Indian classical dance, hip hop, and contemporary styles. Led by Ishita Mili, IMGE brings a fresh perspective to storytelling, tackling social, cultural, and environmental themes through a global movement vocabulary. Weaving together dynamic body language, percussive footwork, and a soundscape that pulls from 11 different languages, from Bengali to Yoruba, (no)man examines relationships between [power-loss] and [birth-death] to reveal repeating cycles between the past, present, and future.