CON C DE CUBA: BROADGÜEY Y LA CUBANISIMA Will Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month at Joe’s Pub

Joe’s Pub will host Con C de Cuba: Broadgüey y La Cubanisima on Monday, September 15, 2025 at 7:00 PM. Directed by Henry Gainza and hosted by Claudia Mulet, the evening will launch Hispanic Heritage Month with a vibrant blend of Cuban humor, music, and soul.

The event will feature an all-star lineup of Cuban performers, including Desmond Child, Maria Bilbao, Katerina McCrimmon, Omar Lopez-Cepero, Eric Ulloa, Natalie Caruncho, Emma Sofia, Yani Marin, Frankie Gonzalez, Leo Reyna, Mel Seme, Anthony Alfaro, Henry Gainza, Janet Dacal, and Claudia Mulet. Backed by powerhouse Cuban musicians—including members of the Tony Award–winning Buena Vista Social Club Band—the ensemble will deliver a night infused with rhythm, comedy, and cultural pride.

Audiences can expect an evening that is funny, raw, nostalgic, and irresistibly full of Cuban fire. With live music, bold storytelling, and a no-filter approach, the performance will be a joyful celebration designed to make audiences laugh, dance, and let loose.

Ticket Information

Con C de Cuba: Broadgüey y La Cubanisima will be presented Monday, September 15, 2025 at 7:00 PM at Joe’s Pub in New York City. Tickets are available at publictheater.org.