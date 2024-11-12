CHICAGO Celebrates 28th Anniversary and 11,000 Performances

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The longest running musical now playing on Broadway has reached another milestone! On Thursday, November 14th, the Tony, Olivier, and Grammy Award-winning musical Chicago will celebrate its 28th year as a Broadway institution. Chicago also celebrates hitting 11,000 performances on Broadway.

On November 14 at 9:15PM a special cake and celebration of 11,000 performances on Broadway will take place on stage at the Ambassador Theatre.

Chicago has hit many milestones this past year, including 35,000 performances worldwide.

Chicago has played in 38 countries including the US, UK, Canada, Australia, Germany, Japan, Brazil, Sweden, Argentina, Mexico, Russia, South Africa, Italy, Denmark, Holland, Spain, France, South Korea and more, in over 525 cities, and seen by more than 34 million people worldwide.

The 2024 Korean production of Chicago set records for the highest number of performances and ticket sales in the show's 25-year history of playing in Korea. The show's popularity on social media led to a significant increase in the proportion of Korean audience members in their 20s, with a single video of a press event reaching over 6.77 million views alone!

Internationally the show has a Spanish language production touring in Spain, English language productions touring China, Eastern Europe and the UK and French language productions to play Montreal, Quebec City, Gatineau and Paris in 2025.

The US Tour will continue with North American stops in Birmingham, York, St. Louis, Green Bay, Des Moines, Wichita, Kansas City, Milwaukee, Toledo, Nashville, Dayton, Knoxville, Eugene, San Francisco, Sioux Falls, New Orleans, Providence, Richmond, Miami, Monterrey MX, and many more thru June 2025.

Celebrate 28 years of CHICAGO with a special ticket offer on performances now thru November 24th only! Buy one full price ticket, and get a second ticket for just $28*! Visit the Ambassador Theatre box office or telecharge.com and use code CHBUY28 for details. *Service fees additional on all phone/online orders. Limited time only. Minimum two ticket purchase required. Certain restrictions may apply.

About CHICAGO

With a legendary book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, Chicago is now the #1 longest-running American musical in Broadway history.

The current cast of Chicago features Dylis Croman as Roxie Hart, Kimberly Marable as Velma Kelly, Max von Essen as Billy Flynn, NaTasha Yvette Williams as Matron “Mama” Morton, Raymond Bokhour as Amos Hart and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine. The cast also includes Tia Altinay, David Bushman, Jeff Gorti, Chelsea James, Jaquez, Mary Claire King, Marty Lawson, Joseph London, Barrett Martin, Sharon Moore, Drew Nellessen, Celina Nightengale, Kristen Faith Oei, Denny Paschall, Jermaine R. Rembert, Mikayla Renfrow, Rachel Schur, Michael Scirrotto.

Produced by Barry and Fran Weissler, Chicago is the winner of six 1997 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Cast Recording.

Directed by Tony Award winner Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Tony Award winner Ann Reinking, Chicago features set design by Tony Award winner John Lee Beatty, costume design by Tony Award winner William Ivey Long, lighting design by Tony Award winner Ken Billington, sound design by Tony Award winner Scott Lehrer, casting by Duncan Stewart/ARC Casting and Executive Producer Alecia Parker.

Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago's slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.