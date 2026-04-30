THE SEAT OF OUR PANTS Is Now Available at the Theatre on Film and Tape Archive

BroadwayWorld has just learned that Ethan Lipton's The Seat of Our Pants, is now available at The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts at the Theatre on Film and Tape Archive (TOFT).

A musical adaptation of Thornton Wilder’s The Skin of Our Teeth, the production follows the Antrobus family, alive for 5,000 years and still facing the same anxieties and uncertainty as everyone else. Mired in the contradictions of simply being human, the Antrobuses navigate catastrophe after catastrophe in their ongoing effort to begin again.

The new musical closed at The Public Theater on December 7, 2025.

Since 1970, the Theatre on Film and Tape Archive (TOFT) has preserved live theatrical productions and documented the creative contributions of distinguished artists and legendary figures of the theatre. With the consent and cooperation of the theatrical unions and each production's artistic collaborators, TOFT produces video recordings of Broadway, Off-Broadway, and regional theatre productions, as well as dialogues between notable theatre personalities. Learn more about how to access the archive.

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