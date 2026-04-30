 Skip to main content
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

THE SEAT OF OUR PANTS Is Now Available at the Theatre on Film and Tape Archive

The Seat of Our Pants starred Ruthie Ann Miles, Micaela Diamond, Amina Faye, Damon Daunno, Shuler Hensley, and Andy Grotelueschen.

By:
Featured Topic NY Public Library for the Performing Arts More Coverage THE SEAT OF OUR PANTS Is Now Available at the Theatre on Film and Tape Archive

BroadwayWorld has just learned that Ethan Lipton's The Seat of Our Pants, is now available at The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts at the Theatre on Film and Tape Archive (TOFT).

A musical adaptation of Thornton Wilder’s The Skin of Our Teeth, the production follows the Antrobus family, alive for 5,000 years and still facing the same anxieties and uncertainty as everyone else. Mired in the contradictions of simply being human, the Antrobuses navigate catastrophe after catastrophe in their ongoing effort to begin again.

The new musical closed at The Public Theater on December 7, 2025.

Since 1970, the Theatre on Film and Tape Archive (TOFT) has preserved live theatrical productions and documented the creative contributions of distinguished artists and legendary figures of the theatre. With the consent and cooperation of the theatrical unions and each production's artistic collaborators, TOFT produces video recordings of Broadway, Off-Broadway, and regional theatre productions, as well as dialogues between notable theatre personalities. Learn more about how to access the archive

Need more Broadway Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $71
More Hot Shows Discounts
Recommended For You