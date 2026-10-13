Austin Colby Will Lead THE GREAT GATSBY Tour

Austin Colby will lead the North American tour of THE GREAT GATSBY as Jay Gatsby for a limited engagement. An original Broadway cast member, Colby will celebrate his official opening at the Philadelphia press night on Wednesday, October 21.

Colby joins the tour in the titular role after starring as Tom Buchanan in the Broadway production, where he previously understudied both Jay Gatsby and Tom Buchanan. His additional New York City credits include the productions of Masquerade and Jersey Boys, as well as starring in the national tours of Disney's Frozen as Hans and The Sound of Music as Rolf.

“It was a pleasure to have Austin in our original Broadway company, and I'm thrilled that audiences across the country will now get to experience his charismatic, enigmatic, and extremely well sung Gatsby in the coming weeks,” said director Marc Bruni.

About Austin Colby

Austin Colby joins the tour in the title role after starring as Tom Buchanan in the Broadway production of The Great Gatsby, where he was also an original cast member. He was most recently seen starring in the national tours of Disney's Frozen as Hans and The Sound of Music as Rolf. Off-Broadway: Masquerade, Jersey Boys. TV/Film: Sisterhood, Inc., Pretty Thing, “The Beauty.” Regional appearances include Goodman Theatre, The Old Globe, Signature Theatre, and Arena Stage. Gratitude to the team at DGRW, his loving family, and most importantly, C.

About The Great Gatsby

Set in the Roaring Twenties, the story follows eccentric and mysterious millionaire Jay Gatsby, who will stop at nothing in the pursuit of the lost love of his youth, Daisy Buchanan. Through its fascinatingly nuanced characters – driven by complex inner lives, erupting with extravagance and longing – this epic tale has always been destined to sing. Now, it comes to life across North American stages, with a grand, Tony Award-winning production design befitting the 21st century.

THE GREAT GATSBY features music & lyrics by Tony Award nominees Jason Howland (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Little Women) and Nathan Tysen (Paradise Square), a book by Jonathan Larson Grant winner Kait Kerrigan (The Mad Ones), and is staged by award-winning director Marc Bruni (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) and choreographer Dominique Kelley (“Mariah's Magical Christmas Special”, “Dancing with the Stars”).

THE GREAT GATSBY features Drama Desk Award-winning scenic & projection design by Paul Tate dePoo III (Spamalot, Tommy at The Kennedy Center), Tony Award-winning costume design by Linda Cho (Anastasia, A Gentleman's Guide...), lighting design by Cory Pattak (Spamalot), sound design by Tony Award winner Brian Ronan (Beautiful, The Book of Mormon), and hair & wig design by Drama Desk Award winner Charles G. LaPointe (The Cher Show, Spongebob Squarepants) & Rachael Geier. Arrangements and music supervision are by Jason Howland, orchestrations are by Jason Howland and Kim Scharnberg (Jekyll & Hyde), additional arrangements are by music supervisor Daniel Edmonds, associate directing from David Ruttura, associate choreography by Cedric Dodd, and casting is by Stephen Kopel and Jillian Cimini at C12 Casting (Gutenberg, & Juliet). Steven Varon-Moore of Gentry & Associates is the General Manager, and Alex Williams of NETworks Presentations is the Production Manager.

The Tour Conductor is Charlie Alterman, Kelsey Tippins serves as the Production Stage Manager, Amanda M. Stuart is the Stage Manager, and Benji Kern is the Assistant Stage Manager. Katie Cortez is the Company Manager, and Taylor O. Parris is the Assistant Company Manager.

Now more than 1,000 performances into its Broadway run, THE GREAT GATSBY continues to thrill audiences and break box office records at the Broadway Theatre, where it began previews on March 29, 2024, and officially opened on April 25, 2024. The Broadway production followed a record-breaking world-premiere engagement at Paper Mill Playhouse, where it was the highest grossing show in that organization's history.

THE GREAT GATSBY made its West End debut at the London Coliseum, which began previews on April 11, 2025, officially opened on April 24, and closed on September 7. The successful Seoul production recently finished its residency at the GS Arts Center in the Gangnam District of Seoul.

One of the most popular novels of all time, The Great Gatsby is a New York Times and USA Today perennial best seller. It has sold over 30 million copies worldwide since its release in 1925 and continues to sell over 500,000 per year. The novel has been translated into over 42 different languages, and has been adapted into television shows, radio plays, video games, and multiple films – including the blockbuster Baz Luhrmann feature film starring Leonardo DiCaprio.

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