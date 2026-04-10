PURPOSE Is Now Available at the Theatre on Film and Tape Archive

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BroadwayWorld has just learned that Branden Jacobs-Jenkins' Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning play Purpose, is now available at The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts at the Theatre on Film and Tape Archive (TOFT).

For decades, the influential Jasper family has been a pillar of Black American Politics: civil rights leaders, pastors and congressmen. But like all families, there are cracks and secrets just under the surface. When the youngest son Nazareth returns home with an uninvited friend in tow, the family is forced into a reckoning with itself, its faith and the legacies of Black political power and familial duty. Spirited, hilarious and filled with intrigue, Purpose is an epic family drama from one of the country’s most celebrated voices.

Purpose ran for 192 regular performances at the Hayes Theatre in 2025.

Since 1970, the Theatre on Film and Tape Archive (TOFT) has preserved live theatrical productions and documented the creative contributions of distinguished artists and legendary figures of the theatre. With the consent and cooperation of the theatrical unions and each production's artistic collaborators, TOFT produces video recordings of Broadway, Off-Broadway, and regional theatre productions, as well as dialogues between notable theatre personalities. Learn more about how to access the archive.