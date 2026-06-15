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CELEBRITY AUTOBIOGRAPHY Will Play Final Broadway Performance This Week

The comedy hit featuring a rotating cast of celebrity readers will close at the Shubert Theatre after 40 regular performances.

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CELEBRITY AUTOBIOGRAPHY Will Play Final Broadway Performance This Week

Celebrity Autobiography will play its final performance at the Shubert Theatre (225 West 44th Street) on Sunday, June 21 at 6:00 PM. The show will have played 3 preview performances and 40 regular performances at the time of its closing.

Celebrity Autobiography began performances on Saturday, May 16, with an opening night on Monday, May 18. Tickets for the remaining performances are available now.

The producers will announce future plans for Celebrity Autobiography soon.

Celebrity Autobiography is the international hit comedy sensation featuring a constantly-expanding rotating cast of today's celebrities from TV, film and stage, sports, and, yes, even politics, acting out OTHER celebrities’ unintentionally hilarious autobiographies live on Broadway. It’s “a merry compendium of the witlessness of the rich and famous” says The New York Times, and audiences agree, “We couldn’t make this stuff up!”

The final list of rotating cast members who will have appeared in Celebrity Autobiography at the Shubert Theatre include: Caroline AaronBrooke AdamsPamela AdlonScott AdsitLewis BlackMatthew BroderickDanny BursteinMario CantoneBonnie ComleyKatie CouricMikey DayFrank DiLellaTate DonovanAlexander DreymonGina Gershon, Mickey Gooch Jr., Kathy GriffinJeff HillerJackie HoffmanChristopher JacksonGayle KingLeslie Rodriguez KritzerStewart F. LaneRobert Sean LeonardRalph MacchioBen MankiewiczAndrea MartinEric McCormackBobby MoynihanEugene PackDayle ReyfelPhil RosenthalDaphne Rubin-VegaTony ShalhoubMolly ShannonKenan ThompsonNia VardalosBruce VilanchKate WalshAllison Williams, and Rita Wilson

Celebrity Autobiography is produced on Broadway by Rita Wilson, Tony Award-winners Eric Falkenstein and Douglas Denoff and the show’s original producer Angelo Fraboni, along with EP Productions, Peter MartinWillette KlausnerKen Schur, Mickey Gooch Jr., Danielle Druz, Ben Frimmer, Bruce Robert HarrisLeah LaneDavid Moore-Strictly Business Entertainment, Roni Jacobson/Jeffrey Bank, Mark F. Kaplan, Jordan Scott Gilbert, Playhouse Capital/Beth Rudin DeWoody, Alexander “Sandy” Marshall & Susan Palmer Marshall/The Broadway Investors Club, Catherine AdlerChris BolanRobert ZimmermanBarry Kohn, Meister Leonard Addiss Hirschhorn/Jamie deRoy, Matt Finkelstein, Michael Cuomo/Vic Cairl, Julianne Hoffenberg, and Tisha Fein.

Scenic design and costume design by Derek McLane, lighting design by Ed McCarthy, and sound design by Palmer Hefferan.




Celebrity Autobiography


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