CELEBRITY AUTOBIOGRAPHY Will Play Final Broadway Performance This Week

Celebrity Autobiography will play its final performance at the Shubert Theatre (225 West 44th Street) on Sunday, June 21 at 6:00 PM. The show will have played 3 preview performances and 40 regular performances at the time of its closing.

Celebrity Autobiography began performances on Saturday, May 16, with an opening night on Monday, May 18. Tickets for the remaining performances are available now.

The producers will announce future plans for Celebrity Autobiography soon.

Celebrity Autobiography is the international hit comedy sensation featuring a constantly-expanding rotating cast of today's celebrities from TV, film and stage, sports, and, yes, even politics, acting out OTHER celebrities’ unintentionally hilarious autobiographies live on Broadway. It’s “a merry compendium of the witlessness of the rich and famous” says The New York Times, and audiences agree, “We couldn’t make this stuff up!”

The final list of rotating cast members who will have appeared in Celebrity Autobiography at the Shubert Theatre include: Caroline Aaron, Brooke Adams, Pamela Adlon, Scott Adsit, Lewis Black, Matthew Broderick, Danny Burstein, Mario Cantone, Bonnie Comley, Katie Couric, Mikey Day, Frank DiLella, Tate Donovan, Alexander Dreymon, Gina Gershon, Mickey Gooch Jr., Kathy Griffin, Jeff Hiller, Jackie Hoffman, Christopher Jackson, Gayle King, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Stewart F. Lane, Robert Sean Leonard, Ralph Macchio, Ben Mankiewicz, Andrea Martin, Eric McCormack, Bobby Moynihan, Eugene Pack, Dayle Reyfel, Phil Rosenthal, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Tony Shalhoub, Molly Shannon, Kenan Thompson, Nia Vardalos, Bruce Vilanch, Kate Walsh, Allison Williams, and Rita Wilson.

Celebrity Autobiography is produced on Broadway by Rita Wilson, Tony Award-winners Eric Falkenstein and Douglas Denoff and the show’s original producer Angelo Fraboni, along with EP Productions, Peter Martin, Willette Klausner, Ken Schur, Mickey Gooch Jr., Danielle Druz, Ben Frimmer, Bruce Robert Harris, Leah Lane, David Moore-Strictly Business Entertainment, Roni Jacobson/Jeffrey Bank, Mark F. Kaplan, Jordan Scott Gilbert, Playhouse Capital/Beth Rudin DeWoody, Alexander “Sandy” Marshall & Susan Palmer Marshall/The Broadway Investors Club, Catherine Adler, Chris Bolan, Robert Zimmerman, Barry Kohn, Meister Leonard Addiss Hirschhorn/Jamie deRoy, Matt Finkelstein, Michael Cuomo/Vic Cairl, Julianne Hoffenberg, and Tisha Fein.