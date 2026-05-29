CELEBRITY AUTOBIOGRAPHY to Add Robert Sean Leonard, Mikey Day & Chloe Fineman to Broadway Cast

The Broadway production of Celebrity Autobiography will welcome Tony Award winner Robert Sean Leonard, Emmy Award winner and “Saturday Night Live” stars Mikey Day, and Chloe Fineman to the rotating cast at the Shubert Theatre (225 W 44th St).

The rotating list of cast members through June includes:

and Celebrity Autobiography co-developers Eugene Pack and Dayle Reyfel.

Stars scheduled for July and August include Jason Alexander, Anthony Anderson, Bob Costas, Chloe Fineman, Susan Lucci, Laraine Newman, Oscar Nuñez, Tiler Peck, and Jennifer Tilley.

Celebrity Autobiography is the international hit comedy sensation featuring a constantly-expanding rotating cast of today's celebrities from TV, film and stage, sports, and, yes, even politics, acting out OTHER celebrities' unintentionally hilarious autobiographies live on Broadway. It's “a merry compendium of the witlessness of the rich and famous” says The New York Times, and audiences agree, “We couldn't make this stuff up!”

Celebrity Autobiography is produced on Broadway by Rita Wilson, Tony Award-winners Eric Falkenstein and Douglas Denoff and the show's original producer Angelo Fraboni, along with Peter Martin, and EP Productions.

Scenic design and costume design by Derek McLane, lighting design by Ed McCarthy, sound design by Palmer Hefferan. General Management is by Foundation Theatrical/Erich Jungwirth.