CAG And CSC Collaborate for INSTRUMENTAL STORYTELLERS

Instrumental Storytellers takes audiences on imaginative journeys in this special co-production between Concert Artists Guild and Creative Stage Collective. Classical chamber music, played by virtuoso CAG artists Jordan Bak (viola), Yoonah Kim (clarinet), and Yi-Nuo Wang (piano), provides inspiration for enchanting stories and characters created by the child and adult actors of the Creative Stage Collective.

This one-hour show awakens excitement and passion for classical music in young people and inspires traditional concertgoers to experience the music in a new way, featuring storytelling, movement, comic sketches, and poetry.

Be taken on an imaginative journey for audiences of all ages! Instrumental Storytellers will take place on Sunday March 8 at 4pm and 7pm at the Leonard Nimoy Thalia at Symphony Space (2537 Broadway at 95th Street).

For more information visit www.symphonyspace.org/events/vp-instrumental-storytellers.





