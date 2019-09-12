Bronx Music Heritage Center's Fall Season Features Jazz, Music From Immigrant Groups & More

This fall the Bronx Music Heritage Center (BMHC) will present 15 lively programs to entertain audiences of all ages, featuring a diverse mix of cultural traditions that enrich the borough-African American, Colombian, Dominican, Gambian, Garifuna, Puerto Rican and more.

The season kicked off on Thursday, September 5 with "Nuevas Voces/New Voices in Latin Jazz," featuring Colombian artist Alea in a performance that fuses cumbia and jazz. Next in the fall line-up is "Bochinchando: Bronx Comedy Stage" on September 12, featuring stand-up comic Peaches Rodríguez and the Latin Diva of Comedy, Sara Contreras.

Festive performances will celebrate the holidays from Halloween through New Year's, including multi Grammy-nominated Latin Jazz percussionist Bobby Sanabria and Project X's live musical performance to a screening of the Mexican version of Dracula (Oct. 26); Garifuna holiday song and dance (Dec. 15); a Puerto Rican Christmas caroling procession (Dec. 21); and a New Year's Eve party featuring Sanabria and Sexteto Ibiano (Dec. 31).

Also highlighting the fall season will be the BMHC's popular monthly series, Bronx Rising!, curated by Sanabria and award-winning folklorist Elena Martínez. Bronx Rising! performances will include "Spirit of Ana: Basumun from the Gambia," featuring Gambian master musician Salieu Suso (Sept. 21); "100 Years of Lolita," with music to mark the centennial of the birth of Puerto Rican political activist Lolita Lebron (Nov. 9); and Parranda con Paranda: La Mancha de Platano, which will celebrate the Caribbean food staple, the plantain, through song by Garifuna, Puerto Rican, and Dominican artists (Dec. 14).

"Our goal is to work with Bronx musicians to create events and performances that draw on themes and traditions from the communities that make the Bronx their home - from African wedding traditions to Puerto Rican holiday songs to Caribbean foodways - through programs that are informative, incredibly fun and, at the same time, musically entertaining," said Elena Martínez, Co-Artistic Director of the BMHC.

All events are free for children under 12. The BMHC is accessible by train, bus, carand foot-located a short distance from the Freeman St. stop on the 2 and 5 trains-at 1303 Louis Niñé Blvd. in the Bronx. For more information on every event of the fall season, see below, and for updates, visit the BMHC's website, www.thisisbronxmusic.org.

- September -

Nuevas Voces / New Voices in Latin Jazz: Alea

THURS, SEPT 5, 7 PM

$7 adults / $5 students and seniors

Colombian artist Alea performs with Sinuhé Padilla-Isunza and Franco Pinna, delivering a high energy performance that walks the line between cumbia, vallenato, rancheras, jazz, and pop, creating a diverse soundscape.

Bochinchando: Bronx Comedy Stage

THURS, SEPT 12, 7 PM

$7 adults / $5 students and seniors

Bronx Comedy! Hosted by hilarious stand-up comic Peaches Rodríguez, the Bronx Comedy Showcase will feature the Latin Diva of Comedy, Sara Contreras, and music by DJ KS 360. Content may include adult langue & themes.

Natural Woman

FRI, SEPT 20, 8 PM

FREE

Vocalist Elissa Carmona pays tribute to the life and music of iconic soul singer Aretha Franklen. Sponsored by the Bronx Council on the Arts, Citizens Committee for New York City and Council Member Vanessa Gibson.

Bronx Rising! Spirit of Ana: Basumun from the Gambia

SAT, SEPT 21, 7 PM

$7 adults / $5 students and seniors

Celebrating a wedding night Manden tradition in which women from the bridge's family form a drum circle and sings songs to welcome children into the marriage. Led by master musician from The Gambia, Salieu Suso.

Palabreando: Spoken Word Open Mic

THURS, SEPT 26, 7 PM

FREE

A multilingual night of spoken word and poetry, hosted by multi-disciplinary artist Bocafloja. Co-host Lyrical Bliss.

- October -

Coquito Qualifiers: Opening Night

SAT, OCT 12, 7 PM

$7 adults / $5 students and seniors

Begin the holiday season with this taste-testing of Puerto Rico's favorite seasonal refreshment. Featuring music and comedy!

Nuevas Voces / New Voices in Latin Jazz: Miguel Andres Tejada Trio / Panamanian Dances

THURS, OCT 17, 7 PM

$7 adults / $5 students and seniors

Pianist and director of the Dominican Ministry of Culture in New York City will perform with his trio, featuring drummer Francisco Mela and bassist Peter Slavov. Refreshments for sale!

Rock the Bronx: Emerging Musician Showcase

SAT, OCT 19, 7 PM

$7 adults / $5 students and seniors

An open mic showcase featuring up-and-coming musicians from all genres, hosted by Marco Soccoli, rock drummer and music industry rep. In partnership with The Underground FLC and The Fox and King, Inc.

Bronx Rising! Halloween: Something to Sink Your Teeth Into

SAT, OCT 26, 7 PM

$7 adults / $5 students and seniors

Multi Grammy-nominated Bobby Sanabria and Project X will perform live music to the Mexican version of Dracula (1933). Snacks sold by Yalisza Bakes!

- November -

Bronx Rising! 100 Years of Lolita

SAT, NOV 9, 7 PM

$7 adults / $5 students and seniors

Celebrating the centennial of the birth of Puerto Rican political activist Lolita Lebron, with the music of Abrazos Army, led by founders Amy Ponce and Anibal Collazo Jr., with vocalist/poet Not4Prophet.

Palabreando: Spoken Word Open Mic

THURS, NOV 22, 7 PM

FREE

A multilingual night of spoken word and poetry, hosted by multi-disciplinary artist Bocafloja. Co-host Lyrical Bliss.

- December -

Bronx Rising! Parranda con Paranda: La Mancha de Platano

SAT, DEC 14, 7 PM

$7 adults / $5 students and seniors

The staple food of the plantain is celebrated in music and song by Garifuna, Puerto Rican, and Domincan artists. Featuring James Lovell, the Wabafu Dance Theater, Jorge Vazquez, KumbaCarey and more.

Garifuna Serenata

SUN, DEC 15, 7:30 PM

FREE

Celebrate the holidays as the Garifuna do in Honduras! The event will culminate in a performance, led by James Lovell and Felix Gamboa's Chief Joseph Chatoyer Dance Troupe.

Melrose Perranda

SAT, DEC 21, 6 PM

FREE

Our annual Puerto Rican Christmas caroling procession will stop at casita gardens throughout the Melrose neighborhood in the Bronx, ending at the most famous casita, Rincón Criollo.

New Year's Party

TUES, DEC 31, 10 PM

$15

Family friendly New Year's Eve party, featuring multi Grammy-nominated drummer/percussionist Bobby Sanabria and Sexteto Ibiano.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You