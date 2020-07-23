Bronx Arts Ensemble Names Its First Full-Time Artistic Director     ﻿ 

Bronx Arts Ensemble announces the elevation of Judith Insell to Artistic Director. Previously, Insell served as BAE's Director of Curriculum and Artist Development. Judith will oversee BAE's artistic programs in Bronx public schools and onstage. Judith Insell brings a wealth of knowledge to the role of Artistic Director, as BAE continues to provide the Bronx with high quality arts education & concert programs that support & honor the rich cultures of the diverse populations of the Bronx.



"I look forward to sharing the leadership of BAE with Judith," commented Executive Director David Nussenbaum. Based on her vast experience as a school administrator as well as her success as a professional music teacher and performer, Judith is that rare individual who combines impeccable artistic taste with a pragmatic approach to making an impact in the community."



"I am thrilled to be amplifying my level of service to the borough where I was born and raised; the borough that first exposed me to the arts in an educational setting. I look forward to continuing my support of the communities of the Bronx by spearheading the artistic vision of BAE's Arts Education Programs & Concerts," said Insell.



As a professional violist, Judith Insell has collaborated with such marquee artists as Beyoncé, India.Arie, John Cale, Suzanne Vega, Lee Konitz, Greg Osby, and Miguel Zenon. She has appeared on Saturday Night Live (SNL), Late Night With Stephen Colbert, and has performed in Broadway show orchestras for Les Miserablé (25th Anniversary Edition), An American In Paris, A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, Gypsy, Ms. Saigon, Tommy, Carousel, and Kiss of the Spider Woman. She is currently a member of the avant-garde jazz collective "Jump Off This Bridge" and the Greenwich Symphony in Connecticut.



Ms. Insell, an experienced arts educator & administrator, previously held the positions of Director of the School for Performing Arts at Bronx House, Director of Music at the Harlem School of the Arts and Assistant Director of Instrumental Studies at Mannes College of Music, The New School. She also served for 6 years on Manhattan Community Board 9, where she chaired the Youth, Education, Libraries Committee, as well as serving on the Arts & Culture Committee and the Executive Board.



For further information please contact BAE at bronxartsensemble@gmail.com or visit www.bronxartsensemble.org.

