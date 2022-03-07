Broadway's Mask and Vaccine Policy Will Remain Through April 30

This past Friday, New York Mayor Eric Adams announced that the city will end its Key to NYC program on Monday, which required patrons aged 5 or older to show proof of full vaccination to attend indoor theater and concert venues, as well as to dine indoors or participate in indoor fitness activities.

However, the Broadway League has confirmed that its current rules will stay in place through April 30, 2022 as previously announced.

Charlotte St. Martin, President of The Broadway League said last month: "We're proud to continue setting the gold standard of covid health protocols in all our Broadway theatres in New York. We're equally proud to assure our ticket buyers' purchases are secure with our flexible Buy With Confidence refund and exchange policies. Our theatres and world class shows are open for business, ready to welcome and enrapture our audiences, as we've done every day for the past five months. Come join us!"

Currently, the owners and operators of all 41 Broadway theatres in New York City require both masks and vaccines for all theatregoers. For more detailed information visit: https://www.broadway.org/info/covid-19-updates/