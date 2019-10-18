Broadway's Mary Setrakian Comes To The Triad
No need for a spotlight when Mary Setrakian Lets the Sun Shine!
Mary Setrakian: Let The Sun Shine will be at The TRIAD THEATER, 158 W. 72nd St (between Broadway & Columbus; theater upstairs) for ONE-NIGHT-ONLY; Friday, October 25. Doors open 6:30PM / Show 7:00PM. Tickets: TriadNYC.com
After a joyous engagement at THE SYDNEY OPERA HOUSE in her one-woman show, musical luminary, Mary Setrakian, returns to the opulent Triad Theatre on the Upper West Side with her rousing musical event, LET THE SUN SHINE! Mary effortlessly jumps from Puccini to Punk, musically, while sharing her adventures her international career has given her. Broadway might be the main course but we are also treated to Italy Australia and everything in between. She also relates fun tales of her Armenian heritage.
Mary is a familiar face thanks to her appearance in Hello, Dolly! (starring Carol Channing) as well as national and international appearances in Phantom of the Opera, Les Miserables, Hello, Dolly and Evita, to name a few. She was also featured at Carnegie Hall in Jubilee directed by Herbert Ross. Mary was recognized with Best Actress in a Musical awards for her roles as Fanny Brice in Funny Girl, Trina in Falsettos, the Narrator in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, and her critically acclaimed one-woman show, A New York Romance at which the LA Times exclaimed "Chanteuse Setrakian is dazzling!"
