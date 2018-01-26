Broadway's FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Soloist Releases 'EXPANDING TRADITION' Album

Kelly Hall-Tompkins, the actual "Fiddler"/violin soloist heard for the 13-month Tony and Grammy nominated revival on Broadway in the recent Bartlett Sher production, is a prize winner of the Naumburg International Violin Competition, an acclaimed soloist who has appeared on stages internationally from London and Paris to Uruguay and Kiev.

Hall-Tompkins is the first "official" fiddler to bring all-new Fiddler solo music which brings the musical's beloved themes from the theater to the concert hall and now to solo CD, "Kelly Hall-Tompkins: The Fiddler Expanding Tradition," set for release today, January 26, 2018. Click here to order the album from Broadway Records.

Commissioned and developed by the "Fiddler" herself, these new gems stem from a collaboration with the creative team of the Broadway musical: arranger Oran Eldor and music director/orchestrator Ted Sperling.

Still the Anatevka you love, and steeped in the flavor of the recent production, yet reimagined as innovative, fresh new concert pieces. From Klezmer to caprice to jazz ballad, the CD also features the Tony-nominated star of the hit musical, Danny Burstein in guest appearance for a sumptuous duet of "Sunrise, Sunset."

For more about Kelly, visit her website at kellyhall-tompkins.com, and get a taste of her new album below!

