Broadway's David Hyde Pierce to Take a Stroll at CaringKind's Alzheimer's Walk

Some of Broadway's most talented performers will swap their scripts and scores for sneakers and a stroll on Sunday, October 15, 2017, as they walk to support CaringKind, NYC's leading expert in Alzheimer's and dementia care for more than three decades.

They'll join thousands of orange-clad New Yorkers for CaringKind's Alzheimer's Walk as the paths of Riverside Park become ribbons of orange.

Now in its 28th year, the Walk will raise $1 million to fund CaringKind's free programs and services for the thousands of New York individuals, families and caregivers affected by a dementia diagnosis. CaringKind was formerly known as the Alzheimer's Association, New York City Chapter.

In attendance will be Tony Award winning actor and tireless advocate for the Alzheimer's community, David Hyde Pierce. In 2012, CaringKind presented the actor with its Lifetime Leadership Award for his outstanding work as Alzheimer's most dedicated public voice. Pierce's father and grandfather died from Alzheimer's.

Also in attendance will be veteran Broadway musician Dave Roth, a percussionist in the current revival of Cats on Broadway, who has performed in more than 30 Broadway productions. An Alzheimer's advocate and long-time supporter of CaringKind, Roth is the founder of the Broadway Alzheimer's iPod Drive assisting Music & Memory to provide resources for personalized music to those suffering from the disease. Roth lost his grandmother and mother to Alzheimer's and his father also suffers from the disease. Also on Roth's Walk team is actor Francesca Granell, currently performing in Cats.

"We are so lucky to have the support of so many talented and generous New Yorkers like David, Dave and Francesca," said Lou-Ellen Barkan, President and CEO of CaringKind. "They have helped year after year to shine a spotlight on this devastating disease and highlight the free programs and services CaringKind offers individuals and families throughout the City. We encourage everyone to lace up their sneakers and join us. No one has to navigate this diagnosis alone. CaringKind is here to help."

A special "Memory Wall" will be constructed where Walk participants can post mementos, messages or photos of someone in their lives they have cared for, or who is currently affected by Alzheimer's disease. This year's two-mile walk will also include a Tech Expo, featuring innovative products that are changing the lives of people with Alzheimer's as well as their caregivers.

There is no fee to participate. Walkers can register on-site, but are strongly urged to register in advance. The event, rain or shine, will start with registration and breakfast at 9:00 a.m. at Riverside Park, W. 97th Street & Riverside Drive in Manhattan. To register or make a donation, call 646-744-2966, email walk@caringkindnyc.org or visit www.caringkindnyc.org/nycwalk.

CaringKind is New York City's leading expert on Alzheimer's and dementia caregiving. With over 30 years of experience, we work directly with our community partners to develop the information, tools and training to support individuals and families affected by dementia. We offer a 24-hour Helpline run by professional staff, individual and family counseling sessions with licensed social workers; a vast network of support groups; education seminars and training programs; early stage services and a wanderer's safety program. We believe in the power of caregiving and seek a world where everyone dealing with dementia has the support they need, when they need it.

Related Articles