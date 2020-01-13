BroadwayWorld Seeks NYC-Based Dance and Opera Contributors
BroadwayWorld is looking for Dance and Opera loving contributors to join our team to cover New York City's thriving arts scene!
All applicants should have excellent writing skills and an enthusiasm for giving all styles of dance some prominence on BroadwayWorld.com - the largest theater site on the net!
As a Contributing Editor, you will have the opportunity to review the events of your choice, conduct interviews with local and international touring talent, design features of your own choosing for publishing, and work/network with your local theater press reps to bring exposure to the theatrical offerings in your area.
Your compensation as a featured writer with us not only includes exclusive press seats to all of the events you cover (as is standard in your area and arranged between you and the theater) but also the opportunity to be published under your own byline and publishing profile on both the local and main pages of the site for maximum exposure to our 5M+ monthly visitors!
Dance and Opera candidates should have significant knowledge and insight into various styles of dance and opera respectively as well as great writing skills.
To apply, or for more information, send an email to apply@broadwayworld.com.
