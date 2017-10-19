BroadwayWorld Live Will Get Stuffed Live with Lisa Lampanelli Next Week!

Do you have a burning question for the Queen of Mean?

On Tuesday, October 24, (5:30pm EST) BroadwayWorld's Steve Schonberg is getting Stuffed with Lisa Lampanelli. Don't forget to tune in to our official Facebook page to submit your questions live or send us questions in advance on Twitter @BroadwayWorld with #AskLisaBWW.

Lampanelli has been known for nearly three decades as Comedy's Lovable Queen of Mean. However, since writing and starring in Stuffed, she is confident she will become known as the Lin-Manuel Miranda of Off-Broadway or something with at least that melodious a ring to it.

In all seriousness, Lisa is gratified, delighted and thrilled that her lifelong battle with weight and food has yielded something other than cellulite and stretch marks. So, in that vein, she can't wait to follow up Stuffed with a second play, Screwed, this one about her never-ending struggle with relationships. Let the writing commence!

Related Articles