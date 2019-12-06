BroadwayCon 2020 Workshop Lineup Announced and Applications are Open
Ready to act, sing, and dance with the pros? BroadwayCon announces the lineup of workshops available at the 2020 convention. BroadwayCon workshops are led by some of the top Broadway talent, including Justin Guarini, Fredi Walker-Browne, Brittany Johnson, and more, focusing on honing your craft or learning a new skill.
BroadwayCon workshops applications are now open and will close on Friday, January 3, 2020. Submitting an application does not guarantee access to workshops. Only registered admitted attendees will be allowed to participate in workshops. Attendees will be notified of their acceptance by Friday, January 17, 2020. For complete information and to submit an application, please visit www.BroadwayCon.com/workshops. All workshop details are subject to change.
BroadwayCon 2020 Workshops
Audition
Audition Technique - Friday with Brittany Johnson
Audition Technique - Saturday with Justin Guarini
Dance
MATILDA Beginner Dance Workshop - Friday with Madilyn Morrow
"Dance Through the Decades" Intermediate Dance Workshop - Friday with Kurt Phelan
Intermediate Musical Theatre Dance Workshop - Saturday
SIX Beginner Dance Workshop - Saturday
CHICAGO Intermediate Dance Workshop - Sunday with David Bushman
COME FROM AWAY Beginner Dance Workshop - Sunday with Richard Hinds
Advanced Musical Theatre Dance Workshop - Sunday
Improv
Team Improv - Sunday with Ted O'Gorman and Michael Paul Smith of the podcast Ted and Michael Read Sketches Into Microphones
Voice
Song Interpretation - Friday with Jill Abramovitz
Song Interpretation - Saturday with Arbender Robinson
Song Interpretation - Sunday with Fredi Walker-Browne
The BroadwayCon 2020 Schedule can be found at:
www.BroadwayCon.com/schedule. Additional programming will be announced at a later date and is subject to change.
The BroadwayCon 2020 Special Guest lineup can be found at www.BroadwayCon.com/guests. Additional guests will be announced at a later date.
