BroadwayCon 2020 Workshop Lineup Announced and Applications are Open

Ready to act, sing, and dance with the pros? BroadwayCon announces the lineup of workshops available at the 2020 convention. BroadwayCon workshops are led by some of the top Broadway talent, including Justin Guarini, Fredi Walker-Browne, Brittany Johnson, and more, focusing on honing your craft or learning a new skill.

BroadwayCon workshops applications are now open and will close on Friday, January 3, 2020. Submitting an application does not guarantee access to workshops. Only registered admitted attendees will be allowed to participate in workshops. Attendees will be notified of their acceptance by Friday, January 17, 2020. For complete information and to submit an application, please visit www.BroadwayCon.com/workshops. All workshop details are subject to change.

BroadwayCon 2020 Workshops

Audition

Audition Technique - Friday with Brittany Johnson

Audition Technique - Saturday with Justin Guarini

Dance

MATILDA Beginner Dance Workshop - Friday with Madilyn Morrow

"Dance Through the Decades" Intermediate Dance Workshop - Friday with Kurt Phelan

Intermediate Musical Theatre Dance Workshop - Saturday

SIX Beginner Dance Workshop - Saturday

CHICAGO Intermediate Dance Workshop - Sunday with David Bushman

COME FROM AWAY Beginner Dance Workshop - Sunday with Richard Hinds

Advanced Musical Theatre Dance Workshop - Sunday

Improv

Team Improv - Sunday with Ted O'Gorman and Michael Paul Smith of the podcast Ted and Michael Read Sketches Into Microphones

Voice

Song Interpretation - Friday with Jill Abramovitz

Song Interpretation - Saturday with Arbender Robinson

Song Interpretation - Sunday with Fredi Walker-Browne

The BroadwayCon 2020 Schedule can be found at:

www.BroadwayCon.com/schedule. Additional programming will be announced at a later date and is subject to change.

The BroadwayCon 2020 Special Guest lineup can be found at www.BroadwayCon.com/guests. Additional guests will be announced at a later date.





