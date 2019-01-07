Broadway on TV
Broadway on TV: Neil Patrick Harris, Bryan Cranston & More for Week of January 7, 2019!

Jan. 7, 2019  

Broadway on TV: Neil Patrick Harris, Bryan Cranston & More for Week of January 7, 2019!

From stage to screen, Broadway will be represented on TV for the week of January 7, 2019!

Don't miss these stage veterans and Broadway-bound stars on TV this week! Bryan Cranston, Ruben and Clay, and more will be making appearances on your favorite late-night and daytime talk shows this week to discuss their upcoming projects and and have a laugh or two!

Monday, January 7:

Brian Tyree Henry - Jimmy Kimmel LIVE

Tuesday, January 8:

Guests Neil Patrick Harris - LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers

Brian Tyree Henry - THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDON

Thursday, January 10:

Bryan Cranston - THE TONIGHT SHOW, LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN

