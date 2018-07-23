Broadway on TV: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Sutton Foster, & More for Week of July 23, 2018

Click Here for More Articles on Broadway on TV

From stage to screen, Broadway will be represented on TV for the week of July 23, 2018!

Don't miss these stage veterans and Broadway-bound stars on TV this week! Kristin Chenoweth, Andrew Rannells, Daveed Diggs, and more will be making appearances on your favorite late-night and daytime talk shows this week to discuss their upcoming projects and and have a laugh or two!

Monday, July 23rd:

Lin-Manuel Miranda - THE TODAY SHOW

Tuesday, July 24th:

Tony Shalhoub - LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers

Wednesday - July 25th:

Alec Baldwin - THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon

Thursday, July 26th:

Glenn Close - THE TODAY SHOW

Josh Groban - THE TALK

Sutton Foster - LIVE WITH KELLY & RYAN

Debra Messing - THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH James Corden

Friday, July 27th:

Glenn Close - LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN

Kristin Chenoweth & Andrew Rannells - LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers (Rebroadcast)

Photo Credit: Walter McBride







