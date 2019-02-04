Broadway on TV
Broadway on TV: Glenn Close, THE BAND'S VISIT, More for Week of February 4, 2019

Feb. 4, 2019  

From stage to screen, Broadway will be represented on TV for the week of February 4, 2019!

Don't miss these stage veterans and Broadway-bound stars on TV this week! The cast of THE BAND'S VISIT will be performing and more stars will be making appearances on your favorite late-night and daytime talk shows this week to discuss their upcoming projects and and have a laugh or two!

Monday, February 4

A Performance from The Band's Visit - THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON

Wednesday, February 6

Daniel Radcliffe - JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE

Friday, February 8

Glenn Close - THE VIEW

Daniel Radcliffe - THE TALK

