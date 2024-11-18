Broadway on Bluesky: A Guide to the Growing Social Media Platform

BroadwayWorld is bringing Broadway news to Bluesky!

As social media users flock to the growing platform for a Twitter/X alternative, find out more about how you can create a perfectly Broadway-themed algorithm on Bluesky.

Bluesky is a microblogging social network where you can share share up to 300 characters per post. Users can also post photos and videos to the platform. Join the 15 million users who have hopped on the new platform here!

Once you join Bluesky, make sure to follow BroadwayWorld to be the first to see the latest Broadway news, as well as photos, videos, and interviews from Broadway productions. You can also check out our BroadwayWorld Bluesky Starter Pack, where you will see our recommended list of accounts to follow.

See a list of Broadway and theatre favorites who have created accounts on the platform below. Make sure to check back as we continue to update this list as more stars join Bluesky!

Broadway accounts to follow on Bluesky

James Monroe Iglehart

Idina Menzel

Roundabout Theatre Company

TKTS

Bebe Neuwirth

Linda Emond

Matt Doyle

Warren Leight

Mia Farrow

Tommy Dorfman

Kalen Allen

John Leguizamo

Zachary A. Myers

Cinco Paul

Harriet Harris

Evan Alexander Smith

Melanie La Barrie

Sammi Cannold

Paula Vogel

Rosie O'Donnell