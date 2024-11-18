Broadway on Bluesky: A Guide to the Growing Social Media Platform

Find out more about Bluesky, the fast-growing social media alternative to Twitter.
BroadwayWorld is bringing Broadway news to Bluesky!
As social media users flock to the growing platform for a Twitter/X alternative, find out more about how you can create a perfectly Broadway-themed algorithm on Bluesky.
Bluesky is a microblogging social network where you can share share up to 300 characters per post. Users can also post photos and videos to the platform. Join the 15 million users who have hopped on the new platform here!
Once you join Bluesky, make sure to follow BroadwayWorld to be the first to see the latest Broadway news, as well as photos, videos, and interviews from Broadway productions. You can also check out our BroadwayWorld Bluesky Starter Pack, where you will see our recommended list of accounts to follow.
See a list of Broadway and theatre favorites who have created accounts on the platform below. Make sure to check back as we continue to update this list as more stars join Bluesky!
James Monroe Iglehart
Idina Menzel
Roundabout Theatre Company
TKTS
Bebe Neuwirth
Linda Emond
Matt Doyle
Warren Leight
Mia Farrow
Tommy Dorfman
Kalen Allen
John Leguizamo
Zachary A. Myers
Cinco Paul
Harriet Harris
Evan Alexander Smith
Melanie La Barrie
Sammi Cannold
Paula Vogel
Rosie O'Donnell
