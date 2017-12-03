Broadway at the Cabaret: Tony Yazbeck, Matt Doyle & More This Week!

What good is sitting alone in your room this week? If you don't already have plans to see a Broadway show, come out to see your favorite Broadway stars in a cabaret act instead. After Broadway orchestras begin their overtures, ensemble members take their dance breaks, and performers belt out their eleven o'clock numbers, the party continues at various cabaret venues throughout New York City.

Below, BroadwayWorld brings you our top Broadway acts that can't be missed this week, December 3-9, 2017. Come hear the music play!

Tony Yazbeck: Song & Dance

December 3 at The GreenRoom 42- BUY TICKETS!

How You Know Him: Prince of Broadway, On the Town, Finding Neverland

Tony Award nominee Tony Yazbeck is thrilled to bring his one man show to The Green Room 42. The Broadway vet will be presenting an intimate evening of song and dance, exploring an eclectic range of music from Gershwin to Joni Mitchell to Coldplay. Yazbeck tells his story of growing up on Broadway, to finding true love, and recalling his failures and successes (onstage and off) along the way.

Disney's The Happiest Millionaire 50th Anniversary Concert

December 3 at Joe's Pub- BUY TICKETS!

Brooke Shields, Tonya Pinkins, Lesley Ann Warren, Joyce Bulifant, Dana Ivey and Brad Oscar bring Disney's The Happiest Millionaire to life at Joe's Pub, in a one-night only 50th Anniversary celebratory concert, to benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. The Happiest Millionaire, premiering in 1967, was the final live action Disney production to be overseen by Walt Disney, himself. Containing over 80 minutes of Golden Age Disney music and dance, the fantastic score is by Mary Poppinscomposers and Disney legends, Richard M. and Robert B. Sherman. Originally starring such icons as Fred MacMurray, Greer Garson, Gladys Cooper and Geraldine Page, The Happiest Millionaire also welcomed the Hollywood screen debuts of Tommy Steele, John Davidson and Lesley Ann Warren. Set in 1916 Philadelphia, the film is based on the real lives of eccentric renaissance man, alligator collector and boxing enthusiast, Anthony J. Drexel Biddle, and his daughter Cordy, a fiercely independent fighter who, like all Disney princesses, wants to discover the world on her own terms. Also starring Nicholas Barasch, Luca Padovan, Sam Poon, Cherish Myers, Christopher Carothers, Tyler Fauntleroy and Jason Pintar.

An Evening of Song (featuring Chita Rivera, Christy Altomare & more)

December 4 at Birdland- BUY TICKETS!

The Broadway at Birdland concert series will welcome Broadway legend Chita Rivera will headline "An Evening of Song," benefiting the Art Attack Foundation. This one-night-only show promises an array of standards, pop hits and original songs, from top artists on Yellow Sound Label. Founded by Dan Watt, the Art Attack Foundation's mission is to inspire community leaders, businesses, and individuals to participate and contribute in the education, enhancement and development of young performing artists. AAF is dedicated to providing opportunities, funding, and encouragement to assist young performers in realizing their full artistic potential.

Alice Ripley & Emily Skinner: Unattached!

December 3-6 at Feinstein's/54 Below- BUY TICKETS!

How You Know Them: Side Show (together!)

Back by popular demand after several sold out engagements! New York City - they could never leave you. Alice Ripley and Emily Skinner are UNATTACHED! and ready to tear the paint off the walls of Feinstein's/54 Below with both new material and some of their old favorites. The 2016 premiere of this show at Feinstein's/ 54 Below marked these two leading ladies' first performance together in NYC in nearly nine years. Powerhouse performances, reminiscing, and memory make it an unforgettable evening. And if you saw Unattached last time... expect some new surprises!

Matt Doyle and the Whiskey 5

December 5-6 at Feinstein's/54 Below- BUY TICKETS!

How You Know Him: A Clockwork Orange, Sweeney Todd, The Book of Mormon

Hot on the heels of his Carnegie Hall debut with The New York Pops, Matt Doyle returns with his band, The Whiskey 5, to celebrate his holiday album, "Make The Season Bright." Arranged by composer, Will Van Dyke, the evening will be jam packed with holiday classics. Expect to hear favorites such as "Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas," "Sleigh Ride," "The Christmas Song," and many more. Special guests include Bonnie Milligan (Kinky Boots), and will range from Broadway stars to Matt's dearest friends and family.

