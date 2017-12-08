Broadway Web Series Unite at BroadwayCon 2018

BroadwayCon 2018 announced that the creators of three popular Broadway-themed web series will participate in a roundtable, "From Onstage to Online", discussing the behind-the-scenes of creating their own work in the digital age. The panel is set for 3:00 PM on January 26 at the Javits Center.

From mother-of-all-theatre-web-series, "Submissions Only" (Kate Wetherhead, Andrew Keenan-Bolger) , to rising sensation "Turning the Tables" (Ellyn Marsh, Andrew Breidis, Andrew Chappelle, Julia Mattison) to newcomers "Rachel Unraveled" (Rachel Ravel, Austin Spero), audiences will have the chance to hear stories from the shooting process, a guide for how a web series gets produced, and teases for what's next from the creators. Chronicling their show's origins all the way to its reach, each set of creators will let each other in on why they got into the web series game, and where they plan to go.

"Submissions Only" is about auditioning for theatre in New York City, and follows a group of friends as they navigate the trips and falls, callbacks, and train wrecks experienced while working in the business. Created by Kate Wetherhead and Andrew Keenan-Bolger, the show ran three seasons until 2014 and featured all star guest actors including Lin-Manuel Miranda, Judith Light, Kristin Chenoweth, and many more.

"Turning the Tables" features Ellyn Marie Marsh, Andrew Briedis, Andrew Chappelle, Julia Mattison. Created by Marsh, "Turning the Tables" caught fire in 2016 with a season devoted to Broadway's hottest casting directors getting the tables turned on them by the actors. The improv based series featured your favorite casting directors such as Rachel Hoffman, Bernie Telsey and Tara Rubin. Season Two features a brand-new and unique take on the popular niche series with guest appearances from Billy Porter, Kelli O'Hara, Phillipa Soo, and many more.

A satire of the young-actress-moves-to-NYC trope, "Rachel Unraveled" follows actress/singer/dog whisperer Rachel Ravel as she tries to make it big in the Big Apple. With the help of her best friend, 15-year-old arch nemesis, telepathic dog, and the homeless man who composes her audition songs, Rachel learns the true meaning of friendship, success, and what it takes to SHINE.

Although creators Rachel Ravel and Austin Spero may be in their early twenties and new to the world of creating web content, the show boasts an experienced roster of Broadway veterans and Hollywood personalities. Jon Rua (Hamilton OBC, Spongebob) plays the role of Gus, a homeless man and Rachel's go-to confidante. William Youmans (Wicked OBC, Bright Star, upcoming: Carousel) plays Rachel's dad, a respected therapist and pugapoo enthusiast. Maria-Christina Oliveras (Amélie) finds a match in Rachel as Jaclyn, a struggling casting director. Special guest stars include Lindsay Nicole Chambers ("Submissions Only", Lysistrata Jones) and Chad Kimball (Memphis, Come From Away).

BroadwayCon returns to the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center Friday, January 26 through Sunday, January 28, 2018. Tickets for BroadwayCon 2018 are available for purchase now at www.BroadwayCon.com/register.

Related Articles