Broadway Rewind: Watch Scenes from Claire Danes' Broadway Debut in PYGMALION

Article Pixel Apr. 30, 2020  

As Broadway remains dark, BroadwayWorld wants to make sure that you still get your theatre fix each and every day until it's back. In our daily series Broadway Rewind, we're uncovering footage from the depths of our archives so that you can relive magical moments of Broadway past!

Today we rewind to 2007, when Claire Danes made her Broadway debut in George Bernard Shaw's Pygmalion. Danes starred opposite Boyd Gaines, Jefferson Mays and Jay O. Sanders in the revival, which played at the American Airlines Theatre for just over two months in the fall season.

Check out scenes from the revival below!

