Broadway Records Launches Virtual Listening Party Series With Bobby Conte Thornton, Lesli Margherita and More

Broadway Records announced today the launch of a new virtual series of online listening parties celebrating the best of musical theatre. The series will spotlight fan-favorite cast albums and solo albums and will run on select Fridays. Guests will include well known and up-and-coming Broadway performers and composers who will be interviewed by Broadway Records' A&R Director and beloved cabaret talent Robbie Rozelle. Viewers can tune in on Broadway Records' Facebook page or YouTube channel to listen and submit questions.

The series launches tomorrow, Friday, May 15 at 4pm, with Bobby Conte Thornton (Company, A Bronx Tale) to celebrate the release of his debut solo album, Along the Way.

Subsequent listening parties will feature Jessica Vosk (Wicked) listening to her debut solo album, Wild and Free; the creatives of Frankie!, a new musical upcoming concept album starring Tony Nominee Caitlin Kinnunen (The Prom). Future listening parties will include cast members of The Lightning Thief, Anastasia, Lesli Margherita, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Michael Mott, Melissa Errico, and many more.

Bobby Conte Thornton's Along The Way charts the journey of a young person slowly ridding himself of his societal ignorance as he strives to carve his own path in this terrifying world. Through a series of relationships, he reflects on the profound joy, heartbreak and good humor experienced in the pursuit of love, success and connection. And perhaps comes to the understanding that it's not the mistakes that define one's life, but how that individual chooses to learn, evolve and live on through those missteps out of brutal honesty, unconditional love and kindness.

In a meteoritic rise from swing to Broadway's newest leading lady, Jessica Vosk has never been one to rest on her laurels. Recorded between headlining the national tour and joining the Broadway company of Wicked as Elphaba, Jessica unleashes her "powerhouse voice" (Hartford Courant) on her debut album WILD AND FREE - an eclectic mix of musical theatre and pop, drawn from her legendary solo shows and new favorites, including songs by Jason Robert Brown, Sara Bareilles, Sia, Pasek and Paul, Prince and more.

Inspired by real life triumphs, FRANKIE! THE MUSICAL is the heartening story of a teen lesbian struggling with her own coming of age, while she is forced to stand in for her mentally checked-out mother. When a mysterious illness strikes Frankie, it impels the revival of her dreams.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You