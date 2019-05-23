Broadway Pop-Up Museum Currently In The Works

May. 23, 2019  

Broadway Pop-Up Museum Currently In The Works

Broadway producer Julie Boardman and marketing executive Diane Nicoletti are currently at work on a state-of-the-art, pop-up museum experience which will chronicle the history of Broadway.

Beginning with its inception in the late 1800's through the present day, the museum will feature photo ops, trivia, and interactive experiences, as well as props, scenery, and costumes used in Broadway shows.

The project titled The Museum of Broadway is looking to run from April through December 2020 with room for an extension. Tickets are set to be priced at $37 per guest.

The museum's creators are currently seeking $7.5 million to get the project off the ground.

This follows numerous attempts to create a museum dedicated to Broadway, including the short-lived Theatre Museum in 2003.

Read more at Forbes.



