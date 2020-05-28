Broadway On Demand Presents ALLEGIANCE Tomorrow
Broadway On Demand, the new streaming platform for theater devotees, will present the online streaming premiere of Broadway's Allegiance tomorrow, Friday, May 29 on BroadwayOnDemand.com.
The online premiere of the full staged musical production will stream at 8:00 PM ET for $14.99 on BroadwayOnDemand.com, which includes a digital download of the Original Cast Album and an exclusive bonus video. Viewers will be able to watch the full Broadway production of the musical, for a 24-hour rental period. Viewers can also purchase a 24-hour on-demand playback for $8.99 beginning May 30 through June 7, 2020.
Inspired by true events, Allegiance is the story of the Kimura family, whose lives are upended when they and 110,000 other Japanese-Americans are forced to leave their homes following the events of Pearl Harbor. Sam Kimura (Leung) seeks to prove his patriotism by fighting for his country in the war, but his sister, Kei (Salonga), fiercely protests the government's treatment of her people. An uplifting testament to the power of the human spirit, Allegiance follows the Kimuras as they fight between duty and defiance, custom and change, family bonds and forbidden loves.
Allegiance has a book by Marc Acito, Jay Kuo, and Lorenzo Thione with music and lyrics by Kuo. Olivier Award nominee Stafford Arima directed in his Broadway debut. Andrew Palermo served as choreographer. The musical officially opened on Broadway November 8, 2015, following previews that began October 6 at Broadway's Longacre Theatre.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
'I actually am a little more optimistic than those who say Broadway will reopen in the spring, but I tend to be an optimistic person, I tend to think ... (read more)
Breaking: Playwright, Author & Activist Larry Kramer Dies at 84
According to the New York Times, Larry Kramer passed away this morning in Manhattan from pneumonia. He was 84 years old.... (read more)
New Survey Shows Just 19% of UK Theatre Patrons Will Be Willing to Return When Venues Reopen
A new survey conducted shows that only 19% of audience members of U.K. arts venues and theaters will be willing to return to events, even after venues... (read more)
OLD VIC to Stream Productions From an Empty Theatre; Will Kick Off With LUNGS Starring Claire Foy & Matt Smith
The Old Vic announces a new artistic initiative OLD VIC: IN CAMERA, combining a run of socially distanced performances of Duncan MacMillan's LUNGS wit... (read more)
Voting Now Open For Broadway's NEXT ON STAGE Top 10
Voting is now open for BroadwayWorld's NEXT ON STAGE Top 10! The nominees have submitted all new songs for you to listen to before casting your vote! ... (read more)
Times Square Billboards Will Go Dark on Wednesday in Support of Restaurants, Hospitality Businesses, and Non-Profits
The iconic digital billboards will go dark to alert the nation to the very real prospect that hundreds of thousands of American restaurants, non-profi... (read more)