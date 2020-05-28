Broadway On Demand Presents ALLEGIANCE Tomorrow

Broadway On Demand, the new streaming platform for theater devotees, will present the online streaming premiere of Broadway's Allegiance tomorrow, Friday, May 29 on BroadwayOnDemand.com.

The online premiere of the full staged musical production will stream at 8:00 PM ET for $14.99 on BroadwayOnDemand.com, which includes a digital download of the Original Cast Album and an exclusive bonus video. Viewers will be able to watch the full Broadway production of the musical, for a 24-hour rental period. Viewers can also purchase a 24-hour on-demand playback for $8.99 beginning May 30 through June 7, 2020.

Inspired by true events, Allegiance is the story of the Kimura family, whose lives are upended when they and 110,000 other Japanese-Americans are forced to leave their homes following the events of Pearl Harbor. Sam Kimura (Leung) seeks to prove his patriotism by fighting for his country in the war, but his sister, Kei (Salonga), fiercely protests the government's treatment of her people. An uplifting testament to the power of the human spirit, Allegiance follows the Kimuras as they fight between duty and defiance, custom and change, family bonds and forbidden loves.

Allegiance has a book by Marc Acito, Jay Kuo, and Lorenzo Thione with music and lyrics by Kuo. Olivier Award nominee Stafford Arima directed in his Broadway debut. Andrew Palermo served as choreographer. The musical officially opened on Broadway November 8, 2015, following previews that began October 6 at Broadway's Longacre Theatre.

