Broadway March Madness RESULTS: Which Musical School Would You Want To Attend?

We asked our readers to vote for their favorite musical schools and we have our champion!

In the first round, you voted for North Shore High (Mean Girls), Truman High (Bring It On), Crunchem Hall (Matilda), Rydell High (Grease), Harvard University (Legally Blonde), Shiz University (Wicked), High School of Performing Arts (Fame), and East High (High School Musical) to move on to the quarterfinals.

From there, the final four were North Shore High (Mean Girls), Rydell High (Grease), Shiz University (Wicked), and East High (High School Musical).

In the championship round, it was North Shore High (Mean Girls) and Shiz University (Wicked) going head to head for the win. Which school did our voters want to attend the most?

The winner is...

Shiz University from Wicked!

Thanks for playing along!





