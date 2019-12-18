Broadway Management Agency Cyd Levin & Associates Rebrands as CLA Partners

Talent Management agency Cyd LeVin & Associates (CLA) announced today, that it has rebranded as CLA Partners ahead of the companies 10th Anniversary since reopening in 2010. Originally founded in 1990 by Cyd LeVin with a single client, the company became an overnight success and its roster grew to over 150 actors working in Film, Television and Theater. In 2000, the company's roster and staff were acquired by another major management company, while Cyd retired from the business to focus on her family and raising her newly adopted son.

Cyd made her return to the industry in 2004, as an Agent at the New York based Independent Artists Agency, which is where she met eventual CLA partner Harold Lewter. When the agency closed its doors in 2010, Cyd decided it was time to re-open Cyd LeVin & Associates. Today, the company counts among its clients Olga Merediz (upcoming Warner Brothers In The Heights), Carly Hughes (ABC's American Housewife), Award-Winning Actor and Internet sensation Mykal Kilgore (Motown), Disney's Frozen breakout and recent star of the Public's Hercules Jelani Alladin, Laurence Mason (The Lincoln Lawyer), Ellen Adair (The Sinner (s2), Homeland (s7)), Christine Dwyer (Waitress & Wicked) and the up and coming playwright Liba Vaynberg (Round Table at 59E59) who was recently commissioned by New York's famed Rattlestick Theater.

The team's decision to rename the company CLA Partners, was chosen as it reflects the company's philosophy and commitment to redefining management. "I never wanted the company to be named Cyd LeVin & Associates in the first place, I had just left Don Buchwald & Associates, where Don was my mentor and I thought, that was how it was done. I have always wanted this company to be about its partnership with Actors, Casting Directors, Producers and Executives," Cyd said.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You