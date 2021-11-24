Broadway Makers Marketplace to Host BROADWAY UNDERGROUND Series

Tis the season for a new kind of shopping experience and it just may have landed on the Great White Way just in time for the 2021 holiday season. Thanks to a group of dedicated Broadway fans and members of the Broadway Community, fans have a new place to hang out and shop but you have to go underground for it.

The Broadway Makers Marketplace is a new Holiday Pop Up Shop offering every theatre goer an opportunity to shop, hang out, and experience something new. Located in the Turnstyle Underground Market at Columbus Circle, the Pop Up Shop is open from 12pm (noon) till 8pm daily.

As part of the shopping experience, Broadway Makers Marketplace will host a series of events that will take place throughout the holiday season as part of their Broadway Underground Series. Each week fans both in store and across the country can tune in to Broadway Underground's weekly events like Musical Mondays with James Kennedy and Chryssie Whitehead starting at 4pm, Wednesdays are Coloring Broadway beginning at 3pm and Fan Day Friday for trivia, giveaways and discounts starting with "Sip, Sing & Shop" all weekend long from Black Friday thru Cyber Monday.

"This weekend we encourage everyone to come in to "Sip, Sing and Shop" with us. Fans can have a SIP of our Broadway Themed drinks, sing along with the Broadway Carolers on Friday at noon and shop for their favorite items like The Rocky Horror Skivvies Show" album who will be performing on Sunday afternoon" says Andrea Koehler owner of Coloring Broadway.

"We are excited to celebrate the diversity among the Broadway community with a special event for the final night of Hanukkah on Dec 5 beginning at 5pm. Everyone is welcome to attend to the free event which will highlight Jewish Composers and will include kosher refreshments, games and special performances" says Serena Cohen owner of reDesign Broadway.

Additional events scheduled throughout the holiday season include Broadway Karaoke, Broadway Shopping Network LIVE!, open mic night, ornament making and so much more. For a full calendar of Broadway Underground events and appearances from Broadway performers, visit https://www.Broadwaymakersmarketplace.store

"This holiday pop-up is more than just another shopping opportunity, it is a live experience that celebrates what makes Broadway so special. Broadway Makers Marketplace is "FOR FANS, BY FANS" and we are shining the light not only on the holiday season and the return of Broadway, but also on fans and industry members - including performers and those behind the scenes - who are also small-business owners, finding their way forward through this pandemic in solidarity with one another," says Michael T. Clarkston Founder of Marketplace and Owner of Broadway Bazaar.

