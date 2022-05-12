Broadway Legend Patti LuPone and More Honored by the National Organization of Italian American Women

At its recent Annual Luncheon in New York City, the National Organization of Italian American Women recognized, three dynamic leading ladies of the entertainment industry.

Honorees included Tony, Grammy, and Olivier Award-winning actor Patti LuPone, President & CEO of Broadway Stages, Ltd, Gina Argento, and Executive Director of the Cherry Lane Theater and Co-Founder of the Cherry Lane Mentor Program, Angelina Fiordellisi.

The trio was recognized for their professional accomplishments and their contributions to the Italian American community as role models for the next generation. As Donna Chirico, Luncheon Chair and NOIAW Secretary, avowed:

"NOIAW's honorees Patti LuPone, Angelina Fiordellisi, and Gina Argento publicly exemplify the achievements of Italian American women, but we know that the accomplishments among the members of NOIAW are remarkable across fields and, in many cases, against all odds."

In accepting her award, Patti LuPone mentioned how her heritage led her to her profession:

"When I think about it, my Italian ancestry has formed not only my ability to sometimes navigate at times treacherous waters of show business, but also all of the characters I've played,"Ms. LuPone asserted.

"I've always felt that being Italian as having access to my emotional life is the reason my profession chose me, rather than the other way around."

Since its founding in 1980, NOIAW has flourished achieving its mission to inspire, empower and connect women through a shared Italian heritage and culture. While its mission has remained steadfast, its membership, programs and accomplishments have expanded and touched many, especially with the introduction of virtual programming during COVID.

The theme of this year's program raised the curtain on NOIAW's "Act Two" as the organization emerged from the pandemic lock down and resumed in-person events.

The excitement of returning to live programs was palpable in the crowd of 200 guests. As this year's Friend of NOIAW, the gracious Angelina Fiordellisi said in her remarks, one could feel the "collective heart, mind, and spirit" in the room. This is because it is the members and supporters of NOIAW that allow us to fulfill our mission as advocates for women of Italian heritage."

In rounding out the "Trinity" of leading ladies, Gina Argento, spoke about how her family-owned business, which started around the same time as NOIAW's founding, feels a responsibility in carrying out the values and traditions of their Italian heritage in the business world:

"I am privileged to not only be Italian American, but also to be a part of New York's thriving film and television industry," Ms. Argento said.

"As a family-owned and operated business founded almost 40 years ago, we understand the role we play in representing our heritage. From the start, our business philosophy has been based on principle, tradition and community focus; characteristics that are common with our Italian heritage. "

NOIAW also presented seven scholarships to deserving young Italian American Women for pursuing their higher education at seven different prestigious colleges, law school and universities.

Recent past honorees have included: Adriana Trigiani, bestselling author and film maker; Brenda Vaccaro, award winning actress; NYC Deputy Mayor Lorraine Grillo, CNN Anchor Alisyn Camerota, and Restaurateur, Chef & Cookbook Author Lidia Bastianich.

To join the NOIAW and learn more about this thriving nonprofit, visit www.NOIAW.org or call the office at 212 642-2003.